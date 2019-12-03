Illinois linebacker Dele Harding named to All-Big Ten First Team by media; Blake Hayes named Punter of the Year

Both Harding and safety Sydney Brown were on the third team of the coach's poll.

Dre Brown was named to the third team offense, as selected by Big Ten coaches, as a kick returner. Brown had 26.3 kick return yards per game, which was good for seventh in Illinois history.

He had the No. 1 kick return grade in the Big Ten by Pro Football Focus and the No. 5 grade in power five conferences by PFF.

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen was named honorable mention by Big Ten coaches. Hansen, Brown, Stanley Green Jr., Nate Hobbs and Jamal Milan were honorable mention by the media.

Hayes named Big Ten Punter of the Year

Junior punter Blake Hayes was named the Big Ten Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year, and was First team All-Big Ten.