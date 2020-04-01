Illinois offers 2-sport Florida athlete Terrion Arnold a chance to play football and basketball

Terrion Arnold isn’t one to limit himself, he said. That’s why the Florida high school athlete was excited to get a chance to play both sports he loves in college.

Illinois was one of the first schools to offer Arnold a scholarship to compete in football and basketball.

“It motivates me to go harder,” Arnold said. “I’m showing people can do both.”

Arnold, a 6-foot-2, 187-pound junior from Tallahassee, Fla., is rated as a four-star safety and has dozens of football scholarship offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame.

He said Illinois and Georgia Tech have offered him the opportunity to play basketball as well. By NCAA rule, if an athlete plays football, he cannot be on scholarship for another sport (the so-called “Bear Bryant rule,” after the legendary Alabama coach supposedly would stash football players on other teams to circumvent scholarship limits).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m exploring all of my options,” Arnold said. “I’m seeing what the best fit is for me. I don’t have any favorite schools.”

Arnold believes playing both sports in college is feasible. He could accept a football scholarship and join the basketball team as a walk-on guard.