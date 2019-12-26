Illinois punter Blake Hayes' parents flew from Australia to watch him play in Redbox Bowl

Both parents come to games every year to watch their son, and when Blake Hayes got the ball from long snapper Ethan Tabel on Oct. 9 with the clock winding down against Wisconsin, all Ronan Hayes was thinking was that he didn't want his son to botch the hold. He didn't. Blake Hayes set the ball on the ground at Memorial Stadium and kicker James McCourt — and close family friend — punched it through the uprights to stun the Badgers.

It was bedlam in the stadium and Ronan and Georgina Hayes were every bit a part of it. When fans flocked the field, they were there, seeking out their big-footed son. Ronan Hayes calls it the "best sporting event I've been to in all my life."

“I think the thing that amazed us the most is the amount of people that wanted photographs with him and wanted to talk to him," Ronan Hayes said. "We knew he was popular, but that sort of took it to another level. It was a really emotional moment for both of us. He was so happy."

“He just couldn’t get off the field," Georgina Hayes recalled. "I’m standing there and kids were coming up and parents were wanting selfies and just random people were coming up and little kids were talking to Blake and I was just videoing it thinking, ‘This is so cool.’"