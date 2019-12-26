Illinois punter Blake Hayes' parents flew from Australia to watch him play in Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO — The only real use that Ronan and Georgina Hayes had for San Francisco, California, for three years was to use the bay city on the West Coast as a conduit to see their son.
The couple hopped a flight from Melbourne, Australia and took it 15 hours to either San Francisco or Los Angeles, got off their plane and boarded another flight for Chicago or Indianapolis. From there, they trekked to Champaign to watch Illinois junior punter Blake Hayes play the game that he had only recently picked up before coming to the United States and joining the football team.
On Thursday, though, Ronan Hayes walked out of the Hyatt Regency in downtown San Francisco in his blue Illinois hooded sweatshirt and blue athletic pants with a pair of sunglasses hanging from his collar. He wasn't going anywhere, at least not for a while. Ronan, Georgina and their eldest son, Max, Hayes are in San Francisco to stay — at least until the Illini (6-6) play California (7-6) at 3 p.m. CT at Levi's Stadium in the Redbox Bowl on Monday.
It will be the fifth game this season that Blake Hayes' parents will have seen him play — they also attended a home loss to Michigan, a stunner over then-No. 6 Wisconsin in Champaign, a road win at Purdue and a home win against Rutgers. They had only returned to Austraila in early November after a month-long stay in the United States that included trips to Florida and New York between games. But when they heard the Illini would be in San Francisco, the city they'd only used as a connector to their youngest son?
“Too easy," Georgina Hayes said. "It was either here or New York (at the Pinstripe Bowl). It just would have taken forever and a lot more expensive. This was just a no-brainer for us and we’re just going to do it. You only get this opportunity once, so we might as well share it with him."
This time, the Hayes family won't have to stay up until 2 a.m. in Australia to watch their son on a stream. They'll get an in-person look at Blake Hayes, who was recently named the Big Ten Punter of the Year. He's come a long way from making the shift from Australian Rules Football — where he was a standout and a team captain in high school — to a campus celebrity after three years of booming punts around the Big Ten.
“It’s really exciting," Ronan Hayes said. "As I said, we were over for a month in October, but to now go see a bowl game, which has been a long time since Illinois has been in on, we couldn’t miss the opportunity. We had to come back and see Blake again and see if they can go one step further and make it seven for the year."
The Illini got off the team bus at around 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time and Blake Hayes and his teammates found their way into the side door of the team hotel. Inside the door, Blake Hayes reconnected with his family.
“It’s amazing," Blake Hayes said. "Having their support over here, already it’s a really good vibe around here. Having the whole family here is just going to add something more, the whole meaning to it."
This kind of blossoming wasn't entirely expected when Ronan and Georgina Hayes dropped Blake Hayes off in Chicago three years ago to begin his college journey. It has long been Blake Hayes' plan to study at an American college, which wouldn't have fit in the family's budget. Football was a vehicle, and the University of Illinois fit exactly what the Hayes family was looking for in a school.
Georgina Hayes remembers dropping Blake Hayes off at the airport all too well, calling the moment three years ago "traumatic" for herself and her husband. Of course, she said, Blake Hayes was also upset, but it's in his nature to make the best of things.
Both parents come to games every year to watch their son, and when Blake Hayes got the ball from long snapper Ethan Tabel on Oct. 9 with the clock winding down against Wisconsin, all Ronan Hayes was thinking was that he didn't want his son to botch the hold. He didn't. Blake Hayes set the ball on the ground at Memorial Stadium and kicker James McCourt — and close family friend — punched it through the uprights to stun the Badgers.
It was bedlam in the stadium and Ronan and Georgina Hayes were every bit a part of it. When fans flocked the field, they were there, seeking out their big-footed son. Ronan Hayes calls it the "best sporting event I've been to in all my life."
“I think the thing that amazed us the most is the amount of people that wanted photographs with him and wanted to talk to him," Ronan Hayes said. "We knew he was popular, but that sort of took it to another level. It was a really emotional moment for both of us. He was so happy."
“He just couldn’t get off the field," Georgina Hayes recalled. "I’m standing there and kids were coming up and parents were wanting selfies and just random people were coming up and little kids were talking to Blake and I was just videoing it thinking, ‘This is so cool.’"
On Monday, Ronan, Georgina and Max Hayes will watch Blake Hayes try to put his footprint on what the team hopes is its seventh win and a winning record. Until he arrived in Champaign, Georgina Hayes had never been to the United States and Blake Hayes would have been hard-pressed to point Illinois, let alone Champaign, out on a map.
But here the family is, in California again and this time they don't have to leave to watch their son.
“For a start, Blake had never heard of Illinois, which I find really funny," Georgina Hayes said. "Flying into Chicago was amazing. A lot of the times now, I thank him for what he’s done because it’s given us an amazing opportunity to come over all these times and to meet everyone. The Illini family is out of this world."
“It has absolutely given us the chance to visit these great cities and enjoy it," Ronan Hayes said. "We’ve made some amazing friends here though the football team — James McCourt’s parents, especially. We see them a lot. We traveled to Florida, we stayed at their house. It’s amazing the family network through Illinois as well."
