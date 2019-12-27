Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters is cleared to play in Monday’s Redbox Bowl against California

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters said he tried to persuade the team’s medical staff to let him play in the regular-season finale against Northwestern, but he was denied. The junior suffered a concussion at the end of a Nov. 23 loss at Iowa.

Peters is ready to lead Illinois in Monday’s Redbox Bowl against California -- the Illini’s first bowl game since 2014.

“It’s been frustrating for sure,” Peters said Friday about sitting out. “I feel great.”

Peters, a graduate transfer from Michigan, completed 54.6% of his passes for 1,611 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. The Illini were 6-4 in games he started and 0-2 when he sat out.

He missed the Michigan game Oct. 12 with a separate concussion.

Peters also suffered a concussion as a redshirt freshman at Michigan in 2017 and missed the Ohio State game before coming back to play in an Outback Bowl loss to South Carolina. He said he isn’t worried about lingering effects of concussions.

“Honestly, I don’t have any concerns,” he said. “Our medical staff handled it the right way. I went through all the steps that needed to be done. I feel fine.”

