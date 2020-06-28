Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters 'looks absolutely incredible' at voluntary workouts

"He’s definitely standing out right now as a guy who continued to lift, continued to run and continued to work on his overall performance. I think that right there shows a lot to this football team how important it is for our quarterback to get it done and hopefully it’s going to continue to spread throughout the remainder of our guys as well."

Peters, who hasn't been made available to the media since the Redbox Bowl loss to California, threw for 1884 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with eight interceptions last season while rushing for 213 yards and three touchdowns.

After the Redbox Bowl game, Peters sat in the postgame press conference having completed his first of two seasons in Champaign and proclaimed that he had found a home — finally.

“Whatever it was that motivated him to continue to do some work, I couldn’t be happier with that in this time off," Hernandez said. "Looking at him right now, his body looks incredible. He definitely has maintained and maybe put on some lean muscle mass. He’s got some more definition on him. He definitely looks like he’s been in the weight room."

