Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters 'ready to go' for Redbox Bowl

“Most of the games, I kind of have no idea where the ball is going," running back Reggie Corbin said of Peters. "I just see him do something crazy and he completes it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, B.P. go crazy.’ It’s good to have my main guy back. I tell him everyday, ‘When in doubt, just hand it off.’ I have full confidence in him, man. I think him at the wheel of this team, couldn’t have a better driver."

Smith did his research on Peters in the offseason. He reached out former Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for intel on Peters before going all in on bringing him to the program. Hamilton was Smith's quarterbacks coach for three seasons while Smith was the head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Peters came to Champaign on a visit and impressed with his confidence.

“Then you hope you’re right," Smith said. "Everything about Brandon said we wanted him in our program and we couldn’t be happier."