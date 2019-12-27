Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters 'ready to go' for Redbox Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Brandon Peters is the only player on the Illinois football roster to have started in a bowl game.
He just hasn't won one.
Peters, Illinois' junior, graduate transfer quarterback, will have his chance to change that on Monday against California (7-5) at the Redbox Bowl at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said Peters is 'ready to go' after missing the season finale against Northwestern because of a concussion. Peters left the Iowa game on Nov. 23 in the final minutes. It's the second time he has been in concussion protocol this season. He left the Oct. 5 game against Minnesota because of a concussion and missed the next week against Michigan.
“It’s been frustrating for sure, but I feel great,” Peters said on Friday at the Redbox Bowl press conference in the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown San Francisco. “I’m fully prepared and ready for this game. So, yeah, I feel good."
He said he was cleared out of protocol "the Monday or Tuesday" after the loss to Northwestern.
“I tried everything in my power to play in that Northwestern game, but (team doctors) said no," Peters said. "I was pretty upset about it. But the process was all the same (as the first time he was in protocol this season).”
Peters is 130-of-238 passing (54.6 percent) with 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions and 1,611 yards in 10 games. He's also got three rushing touchdowns and 145 rushing yards. He's been the stead engine behind the Illini (6-6) offense. Illinois is 6-4 with him as the team's starting quarterback.
“He’s a good player and practices hard and practices well," Smith said. "There’s no lingering effects of his last concussion or anything like that. He’s ready to go."
Peters' confidence and demeanor carries weight with his teammates. He was instrumental, particularly during a season-saving, four-game winning streak, in helping Illinois even get to San Francisco and play in a bowl game.
You have free articles remaining.
Backup redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson filled in without Peters, but Smith and his coaching staff went out and got a graduate transfer quarterback for their experience, and Peters came to Illinois for a chance to prove himself in the Big Ten and to help lead the team to the first bowl game since 2014.
“Most of the games, I kind of have no idea where the ball is going," running back Reggie Corbin said of Peters. "I just see him do something crazy and he completes it. I’m like, ‘Yeah, B.P. go crazy.’ It’s good to have my main guy back. I tell him everyday, ‘When in doubt, just hand it off.’ I have full confidence in him, man. I think him at the wheel of this team, couldn’t have a better driver."
Smith did his research on Peters in the offseason. He reached out former Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton for intel on Peters before going all in on bringing him to the program. Hamilton was Smith's quarterbacks coach for three seasons while Smith was the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Peters came to Champaign on a visit and impressed with his confidence.
“Then you hope you’re right," Smith said. "Everything about Brandon said we wanted him in our program and we couldn’t be happier."
The only other bowl game that Peters played in came in the 2018 Outback Bowl, his last start at quarterback for the Michigan. The Wolverines lost to South Carolina, and he was 20-of-44 for 186 yards with two interceptions. That situation was errily similar to the one that Peters finds himself in now. He started in three of the final four games of the regular season for the Wolverines before being knocked out of the finale with a concussion, only to return in the bowl game.
“It’s always a blessing to get to a bowl game," Peters said. "My time at Michigan, we never won a bowl game. The main goal right now is to finally get one for myself and for these seniors as well.
“As a senior class, a lot of the older guys who have been here haven’t had a chance to play in a bowl game. Being a contributing factor at the quarterback position to get them here, it’s just really cool to see. .. It’s going to be the right way to send them out. It’s cool."
PHOTOS: The last time the Illini were in a bowl game
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25