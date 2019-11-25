Illinois quarterback status uncertain ahead of Northwestern

He orchestrated drives to get Illinois as close as three points, 28-25, early in the fourth quarter before back-to-back possessions that ended with a Robinson fumble allowed Michigan to run away with the game.

Peters returned the following week against Wisconsin and was key in leading Illinois to four consecutive wins before that streak was snapped at Iowa. Should Peters miss this week's finale at home against Northwestern, there's confidence in Robinson, and freshman quarterback Isaiah Williams is healthy.

Prior to his fill-in stint against the Wolverines, Robinson had played very little meaningful snaps and hadn't even made his first career start.

“If that’s the case where any of our backups have to go, but at the quarterback position, Matt has played," Smith said. "I mean, we were down by 28 points to a good team, a top-10 program (Michigan), and Matt brought us back almost to upset them.

"We’ve seen him play good football. If we need to do that, the last time Isaiah (Williams) was injured also, he’s healthy and ready to go. We have some depth at the quarterback position if it comes to that. Hopefully that won’t be the case."