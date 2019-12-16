Illinois running back Dre Brown not pursuing sixth year, Redbox Bowl will be final game as an Illini

CHAMPAIGN — After the Illinois football team wrapped up its regular season on Nov. 30 with a loss to Northwestern, Dre Brown's mind starting going back and forth about his options for next year.
On the one hand, he knew he could receive a waiver for a sixth year of eligibility after back-to-back torn ACLs ended his freshman season in 2015 and his redshirt freshman season in 2016 before they even started. On the other hand, he's 22 years old, married and his body feels good enough to prepare for a possible NFL career.
Ultimately, after talking with his wife, Lindsay Brown, and Illinois head coach Lovie Smith, Brown decided he would not pursue a sixth year of eligibility. His Illinois career will end on Dec. 30 after the Redbox Bowl against California.
“I kind of just felt like I gave everything to this program and I felt like I didn’t have much left to give, through all the injures and all the losses and the wins," Brown said after practice on Monday. "I’m just kind of ready to move on with my life. I’ve been in college for five years. It’s been a fun journey at U of I, but it’s time to move on."
He made his career debut on Oct. 7, 2017 against Iowa — more than two years after arriving in Champaign. Brown had waited years for that moment after committing to the Illini as a three-star recruit and a top-10 player in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2015 by all of the major recruiting services out of DeKalb High School.
All of the early morning rehab and workout sessions with former Illini receiver Mikey Dudek — who also fought through a slew of injuries — were finally in the past. Brown played in six games as a sophomore in 2017. He played in seven games last season, with 180 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns, and returned 15 kickoffs for 330 yards to lead the team.
This has been his best year as an Illini. He was an All-Big Ten third team kick returner, as voted on by the coaches, an honorable mention as voted on by the media, and recorded his first two-touchdown game of his career in a win over Rutgers on Nov. 2. He ranks fourth on Illinois’ career kickoff return average list (25.0 ypr) entering the bowl game. He has 559 rushing yards this season with five touchdowns.
Brown set a career-high with 131 rushing yards on Oct. 26 against Purdue, longest kick return (68 yards) on Sept. 7 against UConn and all-purpose yards (241) on Sept. 21 against Nebraska.
“Being here since 2015, it’s a long time," Brown said. "I just feel like I gave this thing everything I have and am ready for the next step."
Had he pursued a sixth season of eligibility, he would have been, perhaps, the No. 1 option as a running back next season with the graduation of Reggie Corbin.
Still, Brown has a family to consider and an NFL goal to pursue.
“Kind of where I’m at in my life and being married," Brown said. "My wife is kind of waiting on me. I’m getting my masters in business in May. Just kind of older. I’ve been here for a while. I love this university, but I’m ready for the next step in my life, personally."
Brown said Smith gave him the pitch of both sides: Pursuing a professional career and returning for one more season on a team that Smith has publicly said will the best in his tenure in Champaign.
“I just love how fair he was," Brown said. "He showed me the pro side and the college side. It was awesome talking with him and it’s nice to have a mentor like that who helps you out truly for yourself.
“He’s a great recruiter. I didn’t expect being 22 being recruited again. We had a great talk and a man-to-man talk. It was good."
Nine months after Brown committed to Illinois in March of 2014, they played in their last bowl game in December at the Zxaby's Heart of Dallas Bowl. In between, Brown has endured injuries, surgeries, losses and losses that turned into losing streaks only to manifest themselves into losing seasons. It's only fitting that Brown's final game in an Illinois uniform will be at the Redbox Bowl — with a chance at the first winning record for the program in Smith's tenure.
“That’s what we’re really pumped up about: All he’s put into our program and all he’s put into getting back, fighting through all the different injuries," Smith said. "Then, just in general, a guy’s senior year, you want them to go out with a good taste in their mouth.
"Season-wise, yeah, it’s rewarding to go to a bowl game, but to our seniors, Dre and everybody else, we want that taste in their mouths of a victory is big. It’s great to get to a bowl game, but there’s a big difference from six wins and seven wins for us."
Said Brown: “I want to leave with a winning record. If we win the game, we’ll be on the poster and there will be a trophy here and we can claim that for the rest of our lives. It will mean a lot to make history at Illinois again."
