Illinois running back Dre Brown not pursuing sixth year, Redbox Bowl will be final game as an Illini

“Being here since 2015, it’s a long time," Brown said. "I just feel like I gave this thing everything I have and am ready for the next step."

Had he pursued a sixth season of eligibility, he would have been, perhaps, the No. 1 option as a running back next season with the graduation of Reggie Corbin.

Still, Brown has a family to consider and an NFL goal to pursue.

“Kind of where I’m at in my life and being married," Brown said. "My wife is kind of waiting on me. I’m getting my masters in business in May. Just kind of older. I’ve been here for a while. I love this university, but I’m ready for the next step in my life, personally."

Brown said Smith gave him the pitch of both sides: Pursuing a professional career and returning for one more season on a team that Smith has publicly said will the best in his tenure in Champaign.

“I just love how fair he was," Brown said. "He showed me the pro side and the college side. It was awesome talking with him and it’s nice to have a mentor like that who helps you out truly for yourself.

“He’s a great recruiter. I didn’t expect being 22 being recruited again. We had a great talk and a man-to-man talk. It was good."