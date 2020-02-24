Illinois softball getting new $6 million indoor facility

CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois announced Monday it will break new ground on a $6 million softball practice facility, which will be named the Rex and Alice A. Martin Softball Training Center, pending Board of Trustees approval.

The facility will measure approximately 13,000 square feet, will be constructed as an addition to the existing softball clubhouse and will include a full infield as well as hitting and pitching cages. The center’s ability to host full infield practice will be rare among comparable softball training facilities. Other features include a new recruiting lobby and hall of fame, an expanded player lounge, increased storage, and improved parking. Project construction is expected to commence in late 2020 and will conclude in December 2021.

The facility was made possible by a $3 million donation from Rex Martin and his daughters, Ashley Martin and Alexis Martin-Klose. Their gift will honor their late wife and mother, Alice Martin.

“Alice strongly believed that her University of Illinois MBA Degree changed her life for the better," Rex Martin said in a statement. "She wanted to give back to the university in order to give others the same experience that she did."

