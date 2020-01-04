Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin giving major boost off the bench

CHAMPAIGN — Midway through the second half on Thursday, with Michigan State breaking the game open on a 15-3 run, Alan Griffin put his foot down.
He stole the ball from Aaron Henry, corralled it and dribbled through traffic on a fastbreak and went behind his back to assure himself a chance to put the ball on the rim. The Spartans were called for a goaltend, Griffin was fouled and converted a three-point play.
Ultimately, it didn't matter. Illinois (9-5) shot just 11 percent on 3-pointers and lost by 20 on the road. But Griffin's growth was exemplified in that play, and really, the entire game in which he scored 17 points and secured nine rebounds in 25 minutes off the bench.
Griffin, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, is averaging 14.5 points off the bench in his last four games and is averaging 9 this season after averaging 2.8 as a freshman. There's a confidence and an energy about him that are helping him carve out a key role on the team, which will likely continue to be off the bench when Illinois hosts Purdue at 7 p.m. Sunday.
“It’s something that’s growing everyday with me — confidence," Griffin said on Thursday. "My teammates give me confidence, I give myself confidence, the coaches, everybody."
A year ago, he was averaging 8.1 minutes and wasn't one to drive to the hoop. Illinois coach Brad Underwood has known Griffin is a good shooter, probably one of the best on a team that could desperately use consistent shooting on 3-point attempts. He also knew Griffin could rebound the basketball with a certain kind of knack that not everyone is gifted. Griffin had 16 rebounds in the New York State Class AA Federation Tournament of Champions in a title game win as a senior.
The rest of his progression — which really became obvious in the summer before a team trip to Italy — is a matter of a ever-running engine and confidence.
“Confidence is the most powerful tool we have, or skill, I don’t know what you want to call it," Underwood said. "It’s a mental approach that allows you to do things that gets you beyond your normal level.
“Alan plays with a motor. When people want to describe Alan, it’s motor, motor, motor. He just plays so hard and he’s carefree. He’s got great swagger. That confidence is coming from minutes and it’s coming from success on the court. Now he’s finding out, ‘Hey, I can go get rebounds against anybody, I can get baskets against anybody and I can be a productive guy.’ With that kind of confidence, we’re going to see his game continue to blossom."
Griffin is not as big as freshman Kofi Cockburn or sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili, but he finds a way to get rebounds. His nine against the Spartans on Thursday were a career high and he had six last month in a loss to Missouri in St. Louis. He's averaging 3.8 this season.
Rebounding, though, isn't entirely a new development to the coaches or his teammates. Bezhanishvili, with whom Griffin is close friends with, said he noticed Griffin's rebounding "right away" last season when they were freshmen.
“When he came here last year, he’s just kind of got that sense of where the ball is going to go," Bezhanishvili said. "Some guys just have that sense. They just kind of feel where the ball is going to end up after a shot. There’s a great sense. He’s really fast, athletic and long. He’s got all the tools to be a great rebounder."
There's no secret formula or long background that helped steer Griffin into being a strong rebounder. In fact, most of it comes down to hustle.
“If you want it, you’ve got to go get it," Griffin said. "I feel like it’s just effort. That’s what that is."
Underwood likens Griffin's rebounding ability from the wing to former player Jeffrey Carroll, a 6-foot-6 wing player whom Underwood coached at Oklahoma State. When Underwood was asked about Griffin's rebounding, he interjected and simply began with, "it's scary," before describing a play on Thursday in which Griffin darted across the floor and got a rebound in front of the Spartans' bench, nearly causing Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo to "throw his shoulder out."
“The hard part is just getting them to go," Underwood said. "With him, he goes, and it was the same thing with Jeff. They just went. They had a nose for it. They tracked it down. ... It’s a tremendous motor. It’s a gift. We demand that they go, but it’s a gift what he does."
Underwood indicated that he wouldn't make a change to his starting lineup on Sunday against Purdue. He likes the energy that Griffin brings off the bench.
“Shoot, he’s up there dapping everybody up," Underwood said. "He’s a very active talker and communicator. I love what he’s bringing. It’s a tremendous energy you’re bringing, a high-motor guy off the bench who is also capable of making a lot of shots and making baskets. That’s a productivity I’m really excited about. "
