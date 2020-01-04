Illinois sophomore Alan Griffin giving major boost off the bench

Griffin is not as big as freshman Kofi Cockburn or sophomore Giorgi Bezhanishvili, but he finds a way to get rebounds. His nine against the Spartans on Thursday were a career high and he had six last month in a loss to Missouri in St. Louis. He's averaging 3.8 this season.

Rebounding, though, isn't entirely a new development to the coaches or his teammates. Bezhanishvili, with whom Griffin is close friends with, said he noticed Griffin's rebounding "right away" last season when they were freshmen.

“When he came here last year, he’s just kind of got that sense of where the ball is going to go," Bezhanishvili said. "Some guys just have that sense. They just kind of feel where the ball is going to end up after a shot. There’s a great sense. He’s really fast, athletic and long. He’s got all the tools to be a great rebounder."

There's no secret formula or long background that helped steer Griffin into being a strong rebounder. In fact, most of it comes down to hustle.

“If you want it, you’ve got to go get it," Griffin said. "I feel like it’s just effort. That’s what that is."