Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu named Big Ten Player of the Week after big game against Penn State

Dosunmu has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games – the longest streak of his career – and is averaging 17.7 points during that stretch. After the Penn State game, Dosunmu said he was about "75 percent" healthy. On Sunday, Dosunmu said he was 80-85 percent healthy.

“Same stuff pretty much," Dosunmu said. "Rehab, icing, stimulating, a lot of stretching, drinking a lot of water. Just trying to get back to being 100 percent good. That’s not really bothering me right now. I know the Big Ten season, towards the end of the year, no one is really 100 percent at this time. I know I’m 200 percent locked in mentally."

“If that’s the case, I can’t wait to see 100," Underwood said of Dosunmu saying he was 75 percent healthy. "I think the biggest challenge is you realize that if you take three, four, five days off, how quick your conditioning goes. He told me the next day, ‘It wasn’t that I was sore, it’s that I was tired.’ I told him about the six or seven minute mark that I was going to try to get him a minute break and my staff about strangled me when I brought it up. It was just trying to get him a minute so down the stretch he had everything he needed. He said he was tired. Now just getting back in the flow, it’s a quick recovery for him."