Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu named Big Ten Player of the Week after big game against Penn State

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.
Dosunmu earns the honor after scoring a game-high 24 points in the Illini's win at No. 9 Penn State last Tuesday, capped by a floater in the lane with 16 seconds left that sealed the victory. This is the first Big Ten Player of the Week award of Dosunmu's career, and second by an Illini this season. Kofi Cockburn swept the league's player and freshman honors on Nov. 25.
The big game came after Dosunmu missed the previous game after suffering an injury at the end of the Michigan State game. It was his sixth 20-point game of the season and scored 16 of those points in the second half. It was Illinois' first on the road over a top-10 Big Ten team since Dec. 30, 2008.
“He’s a really good player," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He’s one of the best players in our league. Anybody would be at a loss if the didn’t have him. The one thing I think Ayo is so good at, we look at all of his physical skills but he doesn’t make very many mistakes. We put guys on the court that don’t make mistakes."
Dosunmu has scored in double figures in each of the last 10 games – the longest streak of his career – and is averaging 17.7 points during that stretch. After the Penn State game, Dosunmu said he was about "75 percent" healthy. On Sunday, Dosunmu said he was 80-85 percent healthy.
“Same stuff pretty much," Dosunmu said. "Rehab, icing, stimulating, a lot of stretching, drinking a lot of water. Just trying to get back to being 100 percent good. That’s not really bothering me right now. I know the Big Ten season, towards the end of the year, no one is really 100 percent at this time. I know I’m 200 percent locked in mentally."
Illinois had off days and hasn't played in six days, which was hugely important in Dosunmu's continued recovery.
“If that’s the case, I can’t wait to see 100," Underwood said of Dosunmu saying he was 75 percent healthy. "I think the biggest challenge is you realize that if you take three, four, five days off, how quick your conditioning goes. He told me the next day, ‘It wasn’t that I was sore, it’s that I was tired.’ I told him about the six or seven minute mark that I was going to try to get him a minute break and my staff about strangled me when I brought it up. It was just trying to get him a minute so down the stretch he had everything he needed. He said he was tired. Now just getting back in the flow, it’s a quick recovery for him."
The win against Penn State snapped a four-game losing streak with five games remaining in the regular season. Illinois is in the mix for a top four seed in the Big Ten Tournament, meaning it wouldn't play until Friday in the quarterfinals. Each game is also for a better seed in a potential NCAA Tournament appearance, which would snap a drought that dates back to 2013.
“It meant a lot," Dosunmu said of the win. "That’s what I want to do, I want to win. From the beginning of the season I said we had unfinished business and just being able to stay on that and keep getting better and better and keep fighting until the end. The Big Ten is a long season. A lot of great teams go on runs and they go on losses. This is just about getting out of that slump and we did that and we’re tying to get going."
