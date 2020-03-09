Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu named first team All-Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since 2010, Illinois has a basketball player named first-team all-Big Ten.
Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu was a media selection to the first team, and a coaches selection for the second team. Dosunmu emerged as arguably the best closer in the conference and was the leading scorer on an Illinois team that clinched the No. 4 seed in this week's Big Ten Tournament.
Dosunmu was fifth in the conference in scoring at 16.6 points per game and had 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He's got Illinois in position to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2013. He's the first Illini player on the first-team All-Big Ten since Demetri McCamey in 2010.
“Find anybody who is better, find anybody who has made more game-winners, who has impacted the team, impacted the program," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said following the team's win against Iowa on Sunday. "We were a shell of ourselves in the game we played without him. He’s been absolutely as good at both ends of the court as any guard in this league."
This season alone, Dosunmu has shut the door on nine teams, including a pull-up jumper against Iowa on Sunday to give the team a four-point lead with less than a minute left. Dosunmu has refined his mid-range shot and has used it as a weapon this season in closing out games, including at Michigan to beat the Wolverines with less than a second left.
“Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough.
"Whatever the case. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong. That’s the way he was raised, his family, he spends a ton of time in the gym, maybe more than any player I have coached and been around. Tell him he can’t do something, show him some numbers, he’s going to go prove you wrong because he’s going to go work at it."
Dosunmu started his late-game heroics last year in beating Michigan State at home and Ohio State in the road, but took it to a new level this season. He was key in beating Wisconsin on the road with several passes before knocking down a big 3-pointer to give the Illini a four-point lead with 41 seconds to go.
He closed the door against Rutgers, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan, Minnesota at Penn State and Indiana
“It’s a mentality that all basketball players want to have," Dosunmu said. "Me growing up watching Kobe Bryant, not just him but the great players in the NBA, growing up watching how they close games out and also failure plays a huge impact in that."
Dosunmu was joined by Iowa's Luka Garza, Maryland's Jalen Smith, Michigan State's Cassius Winston and Penn State's Lamar Stevens. Maryland's Anthony Cowan was a coaches vote for the first team.
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25