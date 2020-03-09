Illinois sophomore Ayo Dosunmu named first team All-Big Ten

“Ayo is a different guy, and I mean that in every possible positive format I can come up with," Underwood said. "He lives for that. He lives to play with a chip on his shoulder. People told him out of high school he couldn’t shoot. People told him he wasn’t strong enough.

"Whatever the case. All Ayo does is work to prove them wrong. That’s the way he was raised, his family, he spends a ton of time in the gym, maybe more than any player I have coached and been around. Tell him he can’t do something, show him some numbers, he’s going to go prove you wrong because he’s going to go work at it."

Dosunmu started his late-game heroics last year in beating Michigan State at home and Ohio State in the road, but took it to a new level this season. He was key in beating Wisconsin on the road with several passes before knocking down a big 3-pointer to give the Illini a four-point lead with 41 seconds to go.

He closed the door against Rutgers, Northwestern, Purdue, Michigan, Minnesota at Penn State and Indiana