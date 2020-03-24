Illinois sophomore guard Alan Griffin announces intent to transfer

“I think he thinks score a lot," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said after the Northwestern game. "I think the problem at different times with him has been consistency on the other end. There’s starting to be tremendous trust. We’ve always known he can do that, and we’ve seen it at various times. He adds another dimension. The thing he did (against Northwestern) — and we all know he can shoot and rebound — he made some nice drives to the basket and made a couple nice passes. Alan is becoming a really, really good college, Big Ten basketball player."

Said freshman Kofi Cockburn on Feb. 27: “He’s definitely a really important piece for us with his shooting capability. Just his defense, his motor and rebounding the ball. He means a lot for us going forward."

Griffin had a red-hot end of December and beginning of January, scoring in double figures in four consecutive games. He was suspended two games at the end of January for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic. He scored at least nine points in six straight games in February.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}