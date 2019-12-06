Illinois sophomore Tevian Jones available to play against No. 3 Maryland

Jones has been suspended for the first eight games of the season for a "violation of team academic policies." He was also suspended for eight games last season for a "violation of team rules."

He averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds for the Illini last season, but had a career-high 18 points to go with four rebounds and two steals in a win against Maryland at Madison Square Garden.

"He's not what I consider in game shape," Underwood said. "He's in practice shape, but he's been on the treadmill, he's been doing extra workouts and understanding what his extra conditioning needs to be and working very hard at that. I'm really proud of Tev. He had some academic situations that we addressed, and he handled those. There's a lot more to being a part of this than the basketball side. We forget about the student side. We need to hold guys accountable. To his credit, he's handled that very matter-of-factly and in a great way."