Illinois sophomore Tevian Jones enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore forward Tevian Jones has entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Brendan Quinn of The Athletic. The Herald & Review confirmed that report.

Jones, a 6-foot-7 guard from Chandler, Ariz., has played sparingly during his two seasons in Champaign. He played in 13 games this season, averaging 0.9 points and 0.8 rebounds. It's the second consecutive day that an Illinois player has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore Alan Griffin entered his name on Tuesday evening.

In his two years in Champaign, Jones served two separate eight-game suspensions for off-the-court violations. At his best, he would have given Illinois a long, athletic wing player. During a summer trip to Italy, Jones showed his athleticism with big games and flashy dunks in transition.

Jones has played just 15 seconds of game time since playing 19 minutes, 30 seconds on Feb. 15 at Rutgers.