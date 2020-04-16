Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu declares for the NBA draft: ‘I’m 100% locked in’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu declared for the NBA draft Wednesday evening, making the announcement with a video posted on his Twitter account.

The sophomore guard can receive feedback from NBA teams and return to Illinois if he withdraws before the NCAA’s June 3 deadline for maintaining eligibility. In the video announcement, which he presented as a string of text messages, Dosunmu wrote that he has not hired an agent, though players now are permitted to and still return to college as long as they cut ties.

“This was a tough decision,” the messages on the Twitter video said. “I’m not sure what the (NBA draft) date is. But I’m 100% locked in. Whenever they announce a date I’m prepared. 30 GMs are going to see what I’m made of. Straight ice in my veins.”

Dosunmu has mentioned the idea of leaving Illinois early for the NBA since his commitment ceremony as a Morgan Park senior.

The 6-foot-5 Dosunmu led Illinois to its best record (21-10) in a decade this past season, averaging team highs of 16.6 points and 3.3 assists. The Illini were headed for their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014, but postseason play, including most of the Big Ten Tournament, was canceled to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.