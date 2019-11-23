Illlinois basketball blitzes Hampton for 120-71 win

The 120 points were the most points Illinois has scored since scoring 121 on Dec. 18, 1993 against Chicago State. The school record for points in a game is 127 and the record for most points scored by any team in the State Farm Center.

“I feel like we’re getting better and better, that’s all I can say,” Dosunmu said. “It was the most complete game, we got the win. As the game is going were getting better and better. I’m glad we’re not peaking. We’re nowhere near our best. That’s something that should be scary for other teams in the country because we’re nowhere near our best. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’re getting better and better each game.”

The game was over before halftime, with Illinois leading 62-31. Illinois shot 61 percent in the first half and its 62 first-half points its most in a half since it scored 67 points against Georgia Tech in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2001 — 18 years to the day before Saturday’s game.

Illinois’ fast start came after it had gotten off to a series of slow starts this season, and it hadn’t scored more than 41 points in the first half since beating Grand Canyon on the road in the third game of the year.

The Illini shot 64.3 percent in the game — the best since shooting 70.5 percent on Jan. 6, 2011 against Northwestern.