Illlinois basketball blitzes Hampton for 120-71 win

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood doesn't necessarily plan to have his team play a full half without a turnover, or to shoot nearly 70 percent in another half, but sometimes everything falls into place at the exact right time.
At least, it did on Saturday at the State Farm Center.
Illinois didn't turn it over in the first half, and dished 16 assists in the half on top if it, and shot 69 percent in the second half to put together its most complete basketball game of the season in a 120-71 win against Hampton for its third win in a row. The defense fed the offense and both parts of the game moved in perfect unison.
After up-and-down offenses performances, Underwood, Illinois' men's basketball head coach, saw his team start to settle in during the second half of Wednesday's win against The Citadel.
"I felt like we were starting to ply in rhythm," Underwood said. "We were starting to understand where our shots were coming from. You don’t ever plan on shooting 60 percent in the first and 70 in the second. You don’t ever expect that kind of night. It shows you when you attack the front of the rim, there’s a lot of easy opportunities there. Then we got out and ran. That's what running can do, is create easy opportunities for you. I think we're all feeling a little better about what we're trying to do on that end."
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn each scored 20 points and Cockburn had 13 rebounds for his fifth double-double in his first six college games. In total, five different Illini (5-1) scored in double figures. Alan Griffin had a career-high 19 points off the bench, Andres Feliz had 19 points and Giorgi Bezhanishvili scored 14. All 13 active players scored for Illinois.
The 120 points were the most points Illinois has scored since scoring 121 on Dec. 18, 1993 against Chicago State. The school record for points in a game is 127 and the record for most points scored by any team in the State Farm Center.
“I feel like we’re getting better and better, that’s all I can say,” Dosunmu said. “It was the most complete game, we got the win. As the game is going were getting better and better. I’m glad we’re not peaking. We’re nowhere near our best. That’s something that should be scary for other teams in the country because we’re nowhere near our best. We’ve got a long ways to go. We’re getting better and better each game.”
The game was over before halftime, with Illinois leading 62-31. Illinois shot 61 percent in the first half and its 62 first-half points its most in a half since it scored 67 points against Georgia Tech in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2001 — 18 years to the day before Saturday’s game.
Illinois’ fast start came after it had gotten off to a series of slow starts this season, and it hadn’t scored more than 41 points in the first half since beating Grand Canyon on the road in the third game of the year.
The Illini shot 64.3 percent in the game — the best since shooting 70.5 percent on Jan. 6, 2011 against Northwestern.
“I think we did pretty well sharing the ball as soon as the game started,” Feliz said. “We did a pretty good job of communicating with each other on defense and that translated to offense. We were making the right pass and we were getting easy buckets when we were sharing the ball."
Illinois had 29 assists to just nine turnovers. Entering the game, Illinois had at least 13 turnovers in every game, and had a season-high 23 in the opener against Nicholls State.
"It helps when you throw it to the guys in the white jerseys," Underwood said. "We weren't doing that early. That's something that we've really held them accountable for in practice. I don't think you ever plan on having a half where you don't turn it over, it just so happened.
"Again, we played with pace and we did what we had to do. I think it's all a combination of accountable, a combination of concentration and a comfort of understanding what we're trying to do."
Cockburn’s game was a continuation of his tear through his first six college basketball games. He’s tied for the national lead with five double-doubles and is one of three Illinois basketball players in the last 10 years to have multiple games of 20 or more points and 12 or more rebounds, joining Malcolm Hill and Myers Leonard, who each also had two in a single season.
