'It feels like I’ve known these guys since I was young,' Mike Daum plenty acclimated with House of 'Paign

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After playing sparingly as a walk-on in his first three seasons on the Illinois men's basketball team, Mike LaTulip took a redshirt to preserve one more season of eligibility.
His plan was to transfer after he earned his bachelor's degree and began to look for destinations during the 2015-16 season while he took a redshirt. LaTulip took visits to programs, one of which was to visit coach Scott Nagy at San Diego State University. On the visit, LaTulip's de facto host was a redshirt freshman named Mike Daum.
The two didn't know each other prior to the visit; LaTulip was from Arlington Heights, Ill. and Daum from Kimball, Neb. Following the visit, they followed each other on social media, but "nothing special" as Daum recalls it.
“He was really down to earth," Daum said by phone Thursday. "Obviously Coach Nagy does such a fantastic job of bringing in the same kind of guys who are so good in building relationships and they want to get to know you and everyone is just genuinely a good guy.
LaTulip played his final season at Wright State, where Nagy accepted a coaching position, and averaged 7 points per game. Daum went on to become the No. 7 all-time leading scorer in NCAA history with 3,067 career points. Daum played in Spain this past season and was committed to play in The Basketball Tournament for Iowa United before the coronavirus turned a 64-team field into a 24-team field and Iowa United wasn't on the list of 24.
House of 'Paign, a group made up mostly of Illinois alums, was on the list and LaTulip constructed the team and is the head coach. He quickly reached out to Daum with a roster opening and Daum accepted.
“For me, personally, whenever I’m on a team I like to just do whatever it takes to win," Daum said. "I’ve always been the kind of guy to go in and try to build relationships right away. At the end of the day, if you enjoy who you’re playing with, you’re going to play better."
Daum led the team with 21 points and 13 rebounds in a first-round win over War Tampa and figures to play a big role at 3 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round game against Carmen's Crew, a team comprised of mostly Ohio State alums. It didn't take long for Daum to fit in with the team, and it began on Zoom calls long before arriving in Columbus. On the court, he's a 6-foot-9, sweet-shooting big man who dominates in pick-and-pop situations.
“He’s obviously a heck of a player," LaTulip said. "We’re happy we have him. We hope we have him for years to come, obviously. He adds a dimension to our team that I think any team would want and above all else, he’s a hell of a teammate."
Daum played against his House of 'Paign teammate Michael Finke in college — a South Dakota State win where Daum dropped 20 points and 13 rebounds against Grand Canyon. The two stayed in touch a bit after that and both played professionally in Europe. Outside of Finke and LaTulip, Daum had no other real connection to anyone on the team. Though he never wore an Illinois jersey, he knew LaTulip and the type of guys that LaTulip had recruited to play.
“For me looking at this situation going in, these guys all know each other and I’m kind of the outcast a little bit," Daum said. "But knowing Mike and knowing the kind of guys he was going to bring and put on this team, I knew that everyone was going to be very, very welcoming. It wasn’t a shock to me when I got here that the guys were all super nice."
Said Finke: “When you look at Daum, he’s a top-10 scorer of all time in the NCAA. He’s a true bucket-getter. He can go out there and score at all different levels; inside, outside, he can do it all. He’s gotten more mobile since his college days. He’s even playing some of the 3 this year out in Spain. He really brings a lot to the table and it’s going to help us a ton out there."
Things have gone off without a hitch so far with the biggest challenge to date in the $1 million, single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament coming on Wednesday against the defending champion Carmen's Crew. But for a few days now, Daum has been an adopted Illini. He's gotten plenty of attention from a particularly ravenous fan base on social media.
The players in the tournament are in a quarantined bubble inside a hotel in Columbus. Daum has played plenty of the video game "Fortnite" during the quarantine, which he also experienced in Spain. But there are also lively film sessions for the House of 'Paign and a team room to spend time.
Between that time and the Zoom calls, the bonding happened fast.
“It feels like I’ve known these guys since I was young," Daum said.
