'It’s a big deal. It’s a really nice reward.' Former Illini reflect on bowl experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Martin O'Donnell knows the journey all too well.
His first four years in Champaign were marred by losses, losing streaks and seasons ending without being bowl eligible. Finally, though, O'Donnell and Illinois broke through in the 2007-08 season that culminated with an appearance in the Rose Bowl against USC.
O'Donnell, who is a radio analyst on Fighting Illini Sports Network, feels a certain kind of connection for the Illini seniors who will play in their final college game on Monday at the Redbox Bowl against California at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.
Like O'Donnell, these seniors took lopsided losses, had 10-game losing streaks and hadn't reached a bowl game in their career prior to this season.
"These guys have been here four or five years and now they finally get to a bowl game," O'Donnell said on Sunday from the lobby of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown San Francisco. "It’s a big deal on a lot of levels. Yeah, it’s about extra practice and the boost that it gives the program, but also, I’m glad they’re here in San Francisco because it’s an opportunity for them to get rewarded for their efforts this season and really their efforts for four or five years."
If O'Donnell could go back, he would take a step back and appreciate the moment more. In Pasadena in 2008, he was dialed in on beating USC. Understandable. But trips to bowl games come with a hint of finality, particularly for seniors. This is the last go-round with players they've spent years re-building a program with.
"It’s the kind of thing where you don’t really take time to take a step back and appreciate what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with," O'Donnell said of his experience.
“The other thing is that this is the last time this group of guys is going to be together. That kind of hits after the game. I certainly would have tried to enjoy the experience a little bit more, try to compartmentalize the bowl experience and the bowl game."
Decatur native Brit Miller was on that Rose Bowl team before going on to the NFL. When the announcement came out that the Illini would be in the Rose Bowl, he remembers phone conversations with his parents and uncles.
“We went to the Rose Bowl when it mattered, not when it was a name for the big four," Miller said by phone on Sunday, referring to the college football playoffs. "I got to experience the Rose Bowl in a way that a lot of people in my time on will not get to."
Miller said he remembered an "us versus them" mentality when the Illini landed in Pasadena. There weren't joint-team events, he said, which he would have liked to have had. Players on that USC team were just numbers and a bio. It would have been nice to see them in person before taking the field, he said.
Illinois and Cal had a joint press conference on Friday in which three payers from each team attended, and a joint pep rally on Sunday, where three players from each team attended. LSU had a basketball shootout against Oklahoma before the college football semifinal game — which LSU won convincingly on Saturday.
“It would have been nice to just see everybody," Miller said. "That would have kind of put me at ease a little more."
Current running back Reggie Corbin said he is going to "let loose" on Levi's Stadium on Monday. He understands the finality to this game, and what it means for him. He broke out last season and passed on entering his name into the NFL Draft to return to Champaign and to get the bowl experience he's been longing for since arriving.
There's just one game left.
“Just to go out on top," Corbin said. "It’s kind of, ‘How do you want to be remembered?’ My dad has been sending me that text message everyday of the week. Just go out there and give it all you got. This is the last game that everyone remembers. You have one more game with that I on your chest to be special and lay it all on the line for your brothers."
O'Donnell knows the feeling.
“There’s definitely a finality to it, but it’s the kind of thing where they’re going to treat it like a game, but at the same time this is your last practice before a game, it’s your last walk through before a game, it’s your last ride to the stadium for a game in an Illinois uniform," O'Donnell said. "I think obviously you’ve got to kind of keep your emotions in check, but it’s certainly something that’s hanging out there. Hopefully they go out and leave it all on the field pretty much like they have the entire season."
Said Miller of what his advice would be for the players: "Stay in the moment and play. Do everything you can and win the game. Whether you're trying to make it to the next level or its your last game, the only thing that matters is the effort you put into that game."
