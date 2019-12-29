'It’s a big deal. It’s a really nice reward.' Former Illini reflect on bowl experience

If O'Donnell could go back, he would take a step back and appreciate the moment more. In Pasadena in 2008, he was dialed in on beating USC. Understandable. But trips to bowl games come with a hint of finality, particularly for seniors. This is the last go-round with players they've spent years re-building a program with.

"It’s the kind of thing where you don’t really take time to take a step back and appreciate what you’re doing and who you’re doing it with," O'Donnell said of his experience.

“The other thing is that this is the last time this group of guys is going to be together. That kind of hits after the game. I certainly would have tried to enjoy the experience a little bit more, try to compartmentalize the bowl experience and the bowl game."

Decatur native Brit Miller was on that Rose Bowl team before going on to the NFL. When the announcement came out that the Illini would be in the Rose Bowl, he remembers phone conversations with his parents and uncles.

“We went to the Rose Bowl when it mattered, not when it was a name for the big four," Miller said by phone on Sunday, referring to the college football playoffs. "I got to experience the Rose Bowl in a way that a lot of people in my time on will not get to."