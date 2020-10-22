‘It’s going to be weird.’ Less pageantry, less noise, few fans, no partying. Here’s what Big Ten football game days will look like.

Fans can still “appear” at games.

Many schools are selling cardboard cutouts of fans to be placed in seats, similar to what some Major League Baseball and NFL teams did this season.

Ohio State workers are spending about 50 hours installing more than 4,300 fan cutouts. Fan cutouts located in the “A” deck cost $50. A limited number of cutouts placed at the 50-yard line can be purchased for $75, while student-section cutouts cost $25.

For $85, Penn State fans purchased cutouts of themselves for the Oct. 31 home game against Ohio State. To re-create the traditional “white out,” fans were encouraged to wear white clothing in the images they submitted. Cutouts could be purchased for three other Nittany Lions home games as well.

The Penn State website said it plans to store the cutouts and allow fans to pick them up near the start of the 2021 season.

Illinois fans can purchase cutouts for $50 to $99. Fans can add a Lovie Smith signature to the cutout for an additional $50, and the image will be shipped to the purchaser after the season.

Portions of the proceeds will be donated to the Bobby Roundtree Trust, which assists the former Illini defensive end’s recovery from a spinal injury.