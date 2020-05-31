'It'd be very different without them.' Illinois football players trying to imagine games with no fans

"To me, it would be almost like a practice scrimmage because there are no fans. That’s something that changes the aspect of an actual football game when you don’t have the pressure of however many thousand, 75,000, 60,000 fans looking at you, like, live. I think that plays a big role in it. It will definitely be different, but the rest of the world is dealing with it just like we are."

The Illini are scheduled to host seven home games this season: Illinois State (Sept. 4), UConn (Sept. 12), Bowling Green (Sept. 19), Purdue (Oct. 17), Minnesota (Oct. 24), Iowa (Nov. 7) and Ohio State (Nov. 21). With just less than 100 days before the season is scheduled to open, much is still up in the air.

Junior offensive lineman Kendrick Green has one goal: To play.

“We haven’t talked about it with the coaches or with (Athletic Director) Josh Whitman or anything like that," Green said. "We have a group chat, so we kind of talk about it among ourselves. I want to play, first and foremost. If we’ve got to play without fans, we’ve got to play without fans. I definitely don’t want to play without fans, though. If I had it my way, we’d have fans. We feed off that student section and having family at the game. I think the fans are a big part. It’d be very different without them."