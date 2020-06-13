Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 1, Illini clinch a bowl berth in East Lansing

The first half was largely forgettable for Illinois and the team looked like it would trail 28-3 at halftime before Imatorbhebhe had a 46-yard touchdown reception as time expired to trail 28-10 at the break.

The good news for Illinois was that the defense, which hangs its hat on takeaways, intercepted Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke twice in the red zone before halftime. First was Stanley Green's pick in the end zone to save points and the next came from Sydney Brown to set up the touchdown catch before the half. More on Brown in a second.

Illinois, though, was shutout in the third quarter. If the comeback was going to happen, the team had 15 minutes of game time to make it work. It started with Imatorbhebhe's touchdown, then the defense forced a three-and-out that set up a touchdown run by Reggie Corbin.

Suddenly, Illinois was in business and trailing by seven, 31-24, with just more than 11 minutes to go. After the Illini recovered a Michigan State fumble, Brandon Peters threw a pick that looked like it could have been the unofficial end of the game with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left.