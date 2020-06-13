Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 1, Illini clinch a bowl berth in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On my way back to my seat inside the Spartan Stadium press box to start the fourth quarter, I saw Josh Imatorbhebhe sprinting down the sideline for an 83-yard touchdown.
"That's nice," I thought to myself, "but it won't matter."
The Illinois football team entered the game needing one more win to be bowl eligible for the first time since 2014, but trailed by 25 points in the first half and 21 points to start the fourth quarter.
Hope seemed bleak to open the fourth, and most of us started writing our story about the loss. Then everything changed. It was hard to believe, but the comeback was happening and it started with Imatorbhebhe's big touchdown reception and ended with quarterback Brandon Peters throwing a dart to Daniel Barker in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown pass with five second left on the way to a 37-34 win.
Illinois recorded the largest comeback in program history and punched a bowl berth in the process.
The first half was largely forgettable for Illinois and the team looked like it would trail 28-3 at halftime before Imatorbhebhe had a 46-yard touchdown reception as time expired to trail 28-10 at the break.
The good news for Illinois was that the defense, which hangs its hat on takeaways, intercepted Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke twice in the red zone before halftime. First was Stanley Green's pick in the end zone to save points and the next came from Sydney Brown to set up the touchdown catch before the half. More on Brown in a second.
Illinois, though, was shutout in the third quarter. If the comeback was going to happen, the team had 15 minutes of game time to make it work. It started with Imatorbhebhe's touchdown, then the defense forced a three-and-out that set up a touchdown run by Reggie Corbin.
Suddenly, Illinois was in business and trailing by seven, 31-24, with just more than 11 minutes to go. After the Illini recovered a Michigan State fumble, Brandon Peters threw a pick that looked like it could have been the unofficial end of the game with 9 minutes, 36 seconds left.
But Brown came up with an interception of Lewerke — the Spartans' fourth turnover of the day — and took it 76 yards for a score. Kicker James McCourt missed the point after, and Illinois trailed 31-30.
The Spartans tacked on a field goal for a four-point lead. Illinois had to be aggressive and score a touchdown.
With their backs against the wall on the final drive of the game, facing a fourth-and-17 with a bowl game on the line, Peters hit Imatorbhebhe for a 37-yard completion to keep the game alive. Later in the drive, on a fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, Caleb Reams drew a pass interference penalty that set up the pass to Barker.
Comeback complete. Bowl game clinched.
Illinois didn't win again for the rest of the season, but without that comeback in East Lansing, there would have been no bowl game and no trip to California.
