Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 2, As massive underdogs, Illinois football stuns No. 6 Wisconsin

Illinois needed that win in the worst way. It saved the season, snapped a four-game losing streak and sparked a four-game winning streak on the way to becoming bowl eligible.

But it wasn't just McCourt's play. So much went into the win.

It starts a week before when Illinois turned what was a first-half blowout against Michigan into a close, competitive game with backup quarterback Matt Robinson. Walking back to the press box to write my story, I talked with colleagues wondering what, exactly, to make of what just happened. The truth? We didn't know.

All we knew was that big, bad Wisconsin which was ranked in the Top 10 and had bulldozed everyone in the way, was coming to town the following week. The easiest way to highlight just how Illinois got to the finish line is to look at the big plays along the way.