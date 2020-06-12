Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 2, As massive underdogs, Illinois football stuns No. 6 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN — About 25 yards from where I stood were members of the Illinois football team, who themselves stood waiting, wondering on the sideline.
The snap was clean, the kick was up, the clock hit zero and James McCourt's field goal sailed through the uprights to give the Illini their signature win — a 24-23 victory over then-No. 6 Wisconsin — under head coach Lovie Smith.
Players rushed the field and piled on top of McCourt, the 6-foot-1, 210 hero of the day. In fact, he passed out at the bottom of the pile before big offensive tackle Alex Palczewski wrapped his arms around McCourt and hoisted him to the sky. Senior linebacker Dele Harding broke down and cried on the field, overcome by the emotion of such a big win following years of losing.
Fans rushed the field while House of Pain's hit song "Jump Around" blasted through the in-house speakers — that song is a staple of Wisconsin home games. Smith leapt into the air before sharing a massive hug with Athletic Director Josh Whitman.
James McCourt a 38-yarder. #illlini stun No.6 Wisconsin 24-23. pic.twitter.com/MwgIwiWGb6— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) October 19, 2019
Illinois needed that win in the worst way. It saved the season, snapped a four-game losing streak and sparked a four-game winning streak on the way to becoming bowl eligible.
But it wasn't just McCourt's play. So much went into the win.
It starts a week before when Illinois turned what was a first-half blowout against Michigan into a close, competitive game with backup quarterback Matt Robinson. Walking back to the press box to write my story, I talked with colleagues wondering what, exactly, to make of what just happened. The truth? We didn't know.
All we knew was that big, bad Wisconsin which was ranked in the Top 10 and had bulldozed everyone in the way, was coming to town the following week. The easiest way to highlight just how Illinois got to the finish line is to look at the big plays along the way.
- Trailing 10-0 midway through the second quarter, Illini quarterback Brandon Peters his then-walk-on wide receiver Donny Navarro for a 48-yard touchdown to get within three points.
- Trailing 20-7 late in the third quarter, running back Reggie Corbin broke a 43-yard touchdown to get back within six points.
- Trailing 20-14 early in the fourth, freshman cornerback Devon Witherspoon got burned off the line by Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor. Witherspoon recovered for a shoestring tackle at the 3-yard line. Wisconsin was stuffed on three straight run attempts, settling for a field goal to make it 23-14 with under 10 minutes to play.
- Wisconsin was threatening to open up a 16-point lead and marching down the field following an Illinois turnover on downs. Linebacker Jake Hansen hopped on the back of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor and punched the ball free, which was recovered by Isaiah Gay.
- Four plays later, Peters hit Josh Imatorbhebhe for a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it a 23-21 Wisconsin lead with under six minutes to go.
- On the following drive, Tony Adams, having been beaten on the same play throughout the game, intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan to give the Illini the ball with 2:32 left at their own 47-yard line.
- On third and six, Peters hit Daniel Barker for a nine-yard reception to move the sticks. Two plays later, running back Dre Brown had a grueling 13-yard run that looked like it was years — and several injuries — in the making.
- McCourt ended it.
After the game, players were elated in the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Performance Center. Hansen walked with an unlit cigar, yelling a reminder that three hours beforehand, Illinois was a 31-point underdog.
The scoreboard at Memorial Stadium stayed lit for several days with the finals score prominently on display.
