Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 3, Ayo Dosunmu hits game-winner against Michigan

With that, Illinois was at the top of the Big Ten Conference standings in late January and Dosunmu brilliantly penned another chapter in the book of his Illinois legacy. He has since declared for the NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent.

After the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said it wasn't a matter of who got the ball — that was all too obvious — but rather how they would try to free Dosunmu up for another delivery. The thing was, Michigan knew what was coming too. It didn't matter.

Getting that road win — along with one earlier in the season at Wisconsin — was paramount in establishing the program as back after losing seasons. Illinois should have made the NCAA Tournament, had the COVID-19 pandemic not put a temporary stop to sports in mid-March.

But to even get to the point of the game-winning shot, Illinois had to be a bit fortuitous. The teams were tied nine times and there were 12 lead changes. Illinois led by no more than four points for most of the second half, and took advantage of Michigan missing five straight free throws down in the final 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the game.

Outside of Dosunmu's 27 points, only Andres Feliz scored in double figures for the team and players like Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn battled foul trouble.