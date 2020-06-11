Joey Wagner's top five games: No. 3, Ayo Dosunmu hits game-winner against Michigan

Here it is. Wow. pic.twitter.com/CGQRonucvr— Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) January 25, 2020
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — From the second level of the Crisler Center, media members collectively began picking their phones up and getting the record button ready.
We knew what was coming, we just didn't know how it would happen. A video of this moment felt like a requirement.
The Illinois men's basketball team was tied 62-all at Michigan with a five-game winning streak on the line and possession of the ball coming out of a timeout with 15 seconds left. This was Ayo Dosunmu time, and the Illini had been setting their clock by it for the better part of two years.
Dosunmu, then a sophomore guard on the team, had made it a habit of closing out games to propel the team to a win streak. He got the ball from Trent Frazier, dribbled until about six seconds remained in regulation, got to his spot and pulled up over Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson for what turned out to be a game-winning mid-range shot with 0.5 seconds left on the way to a 64-62 win.
“I just wanted to get the last shot," Dosunmu said after the game. "I work on that move and I work on my mid-range game everyday in practice. That’s repetition, that’s hard work and dedication. When I got in my moves, I was confident. I believed I was going to make the shot."
With that, Illinois was at the top of the Big Ten Conference standings in late January and Dosunmu brilliantly penned another chapter in the book of his Illinois legacy. He has since declared for the NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent.
After the game, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said it wasn't a matter of who got the ball — that was all too obvious — but rather how they would try to free Dosunmu up for another delivery. The thing was, Michigan knew what was coming too. It didn't matter.
Getting that road win — along with one earlier in the season at Wisconsin — was paramount in establishing the program as back after losing seasons. Illinois should have made the NCAA Tournament, had the COVID-19 pandemic not put a temporary stop to sports in mid-March.
But to even get to the point of the game-winning shot, Illinois had to be a bit fortuitous. The teams were tied nine times and there were 12 lead changes. Illinois led by no more than four points for most of the second half, and took advantage of Michigan missing five straight free throws down in the final 4 minutes, 44 seconds of the game.
Outside of Dosunmu's 27 points, only Andres Feliz scored in double figures for the team and players like Trent Frazier and Kofi Cockburn battled foul trouble.
It wasn't necessarily the prettiest game Illinois played last season but it had all of the grit and toughness that Underwood wants in his program — and another memorable Dosunmu moment.
PHOTOS: Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
Minnesota Illinois Basketball
Illini Dosunmu
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Indiana Illinois Basketball
Nebraska Illinois Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
Illinois Penn St Basketball
FILE PHOTO: Ayo Dosunmu
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 1 01.30.20
Illinois Basketball photo
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan Basketball
Illinois Michigan
Ayo Dosunmu head shot 2020
FILE PHOTO: Dosunmu_Ayo 4 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 01.18.20.JPG
Dosunmu_Ayo 2 01.18.20.JPG
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
Rutgers Illinois Basketball
UWvIllinois07.jpg (copy)
Illini basketball
Missouri Illinois Basketball
GALLERY-illini-v-old_dominion-002-121419.JPG
Ayo
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!