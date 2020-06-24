Joriell Washington's verbal commitment to the Illinois football team is latest in long line of family football success

Joriell Washington couldn't help but to chuckle as he searched for an answer to pinpoint when he was introduced to football.
How do you put your finger on a specific mark in time when the game has been a part of your every memory?
“It actually started when I was born," Washington said. “... Ever since then I fell in love with the game and I continue to fall in love with it more and more."
Perhaps the concept is a bit clichè, but Washington was born into a football family. Playing — at least initially — seemed a foregone conclusion, but his love for the game fostered through Pop Warner, into high school and led to a verbal commitment to the University of Illinois last week as a three-star safety from Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, Fla. He's the 10th verbal commitment for the Class of 2021.
COMMITTED 🔹🔸 #LittyVille🔥 @IlliniFootball @LovieSmith pic.twitter.com/kX8WjJZisi— Joriell Washington 🦈 (@JWashing10n) June 19, 2020
His father, Richard Washington, starred at the same high school before becoming the No. 6 receiver in the nation in the Class of 2002, according to 247Sports, and signing with North Carolina State. He played Phillip Rivers, who is now the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.
Joriell's uncle, his mother's brother, is Jammi German, who was the USA Today High School Defensive Player of the Year out of the same high school in 1992. He playdd wide receiver at the University of Miami, then was the third-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 1998 NFL Draft. German played in the NFL from 1998-2001 with the Falcons and Cleveland Browns.
Now, approaching his senior year in high school, Joriell is a 6-foot-2, 180-pounder who is committed to Illinois over offers from Oregon, Iowa State and Boston College. Like his father and uncle, he's bound for a Power Five football conference.
"The expectations were high for him and he overcame those obstacles by having his own journey and that’s more exciting than anything; just letting him live out his own dream, not to live up to our expectations or anything like that," Richard said.
Said German: “It was a great feeling for him because he’s been working his tail off to get where he’s trying to get, especially with me being his uncle and his dad playing at NC State. He had a lot of pressure on him to live up to the standards, and I’m glad he got the opportunity to play at a great institution and play for a great coach."
Richard ranks as the No. 3 all-time player at Fort Myers High School, according to the Fort Myers News-Press, which put out a ranking list to commemorate the football program's 100 years. Joriell couldn't have flown under the radar as a high school player if he wanted to.
But that kind of family history, Richard said, was key to his son's development.
“His friends and people in the community were like, ‘Are you going to be better than your dad?’" Richard said. "It made him realize, ‘I’ve got to work hard to achieve these goals.’"
There's a certain pride for Joriell that comes with following in a long family lineage of successful football players while finding his own path.
“It does take a big meaning," Joriell said. "The Big Ten isn’t an easy conference; you have Ohio State, Wisconsin, Nebraska. It’s not easy, but I feel like I’m up for the challenge to go play in the Big Ten and compete against the best players in the Big Ten."
Joriell said he built a bond with the Illinois coaching staff during the recruitment process after the Illini offered him roughly two months ago. He said they liked the physicality with which he played, his ability to roam sideline to sideline and his speed. He constantly had Zoom meetings with the coaching staff to further forge a developing bond.
"Throughout the recruiting, it was more than just recruiting," Joriell said. "The coaches were more worried about my well-being more than football. The way they recruited me was all love. The way we Zoomed, it was laughing like a family reunion. I mostly committed to Illinois because the coaches and the atmosphere and I believed in what they said. They had a plan for me and I’m ready to be an Illini."
When he gets to Champaign, he'll play for head coach Lovie Smith, who Joriell has known about for more than a decade. German played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice a year when he was with the Falcons and Smith was the linebackers coach for Tampa Bay. Quickly German began telling Joriell about Smith — who later coached the Bears to a Super Bowl and coached the Buccaneers for two seasons prior to Illinois.
“It’s crazy because this is the same guy my uncle used to talk about when he was coaching the Bears," Joriell said. "It’s crazy how Lovie Smith called me and was like, ‘Oh, we want you,’ and things like that. He played a major role, as well as him being an African American like me. Going to be able to go play for an African American head coach as well as the coaching staff being more minority and my color, that just made a bigger influence for me."
German has seen Smith's system work for decades as an NFL coach, and has heard glowing reviews about Smith. The fit, he thinks, will be perfect for Joriell — on and off the field.
“The scheme is going to be awesome for him, man," German said. "Once he gets the tutelage under Lovie, from my understanding he’ll be a free safety, so that will be great to him with his size and his length. I think it’s a beautiful situation."
There's plenty more that Joriell wants to work on before going to Champaign: Footwork, ball coverage, tackling and strength. That will come. Richard has seen his son take things to a different level during the coronavirus pandemic. Of course, the two still go one-on-one: Richard the former receiver and Joriell the defensive back.
Richard has a few veteran moves up his sleeve, but it's all in the interest of making his son better — even if it gets heated.
“It gets chippy sometimes, believe it or not, because I’m a trash talker," Richard said. "I played with Phillip Rivers (at North Carolina State) and that’s the biggest trash talker I’ve ever met in my life.
“It’s amazing just seeing (Joriell) develop in his body. I get him a couple times because I’m a veteran. I know how to get open and get him off the jam. It’s better for him because he’s going to see the same thing in college."
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
