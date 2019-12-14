Kipper Nichols embracing role for Illinois basketball, scores 8 points in win over Old Dominion

“Defensively, he was tremendous (Saturday)," Underwood said. "Again, when you’re a fifth year senior, you have an understanding and the experience that goes with being a college basketball player. There’s nothing he hasn’t seen. He’s quicker to pick up scouting reports. He’s quicker to understand the coverages that teams throw at him on the other end.

“His evolution has probably changed as much as anybody. He’s a young guy who scored 30 as a sophomore in a game and now he’s a guy that we feel very, very comfortable with on the defensive end and a guy who can make a 3. He’s starting to get that confidence back. He’ll be a valuable piece for us as we move forward."

Nichols scored eight points against Old Dominion (3-8). He was hardly the leading scorer, that was Alan Griffin with 15 points and Ayo Dosunmu had 14 for the Illini. But his impact on the game was clear. Underwood said that Nichols had his best practice in Underwood's three-year tenure on Friday. He took charges and dove for loose balls. Everything that earns a player cache in Underwood's eyes.

So what's Nichols' role on this team?