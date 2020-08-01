Kofi Cockburn announces he'll return to Illinois for his sophomore season

Of course, catching passes from Dosunmu and incoming freshmen Adam Miller and Andre Curblo will free up Cockburn for easy shots at the rim.

In conference play last season, Cockburn averaged 11.7 points — second on the team behind Dosunmu — and 8.2 rebounds.

Illinois will keep continuity and depth in the front court. Towards the end of last season, Underwood brought Giorgi Bezhanishvili off the bench and staggered minutes between Bezhanishvili and Cockburn. That came after an up-and-down attempt to pair the two together on the floor. Bezhanishvili struggled at times after switching to the power forward position.

The combination of Cockburn, Bezhanishvili, Da’Monte Williams and Jacob Grandison gives depth and versatility up front. Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, Coleman Hawkins and Brandon Lieb give Underwood and Co. intriguing options, though neither has much, if any, college experience under their belt.

Also important, the roster is filled out and accounted for, which is saying something given the timeline in play because of the pandemic.

The coronavirus forced teams across the country to wait substantially longer for players to make the decision of whether to stay in the draft or return to school.