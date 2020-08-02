You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kofi Cockburn announces his return to Illinois for his sophomore season — just hours after Ayo Dosunmu said he’s coming back
0 comments

Kofi Cockburn announces his return to Illinois for his sophomore season — just hours after Ayo Dosunmu said he’s coming back

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Illinois will have its two stars back on the court in orange and blue next season.

A day after guard Ayo Dosunmu announced he will return to Illinois for his junior year and bypass the NBA draft, Kofi Cockburn followed suit. The 7-footer will play his sophomore for the Illini in 2020-21, keeping the team dynamic duo from last season intact.

“IM BACK!!” Cockburn announced in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Watch now: 'But first I need that national championship,' Ayo Dosunmu announces he's returning to Illinois for junior season

Cockburn took the Big Ten by storm in his first year with Illinois, averaging 13.3 points and 8.8 rebounds and posting 12 double-doubles. He was named the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Kockburn’s performance helped raise the profile of a team that struggled through much of 2018-19. With Cockburn and Dosunmu leading the way, Illinois improved to 21-10 and were poised to make the NCAA tournament for the first time in seven years before their season ended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It appeared Illinois would need to rebuild again as Cockburn and Dosunmu became NBA prospects. Both declared for the NBA draft and sent out messages to Illinois fans in April.

But they both reversed course within hours of one another, making the Illini a contender in the Big Ten and beyond.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 2020 Oskee Awards | Taylor Edwards Big Ten Medal of Honor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News