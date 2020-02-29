Kofi Cockburn knocked down the 'freshman wall' for Illinois basketball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Perhaps it won't be the head-to-head matchup that Cockburn experienced during that four-game stretch, but the game within the game could dictate they guard each other.

“Neither one of them are probably freshmen anymore in terms of experience," Underwood said. "This late in the year they’ve all played 27, 28, 29 games or whatever the number is. ... It’s an exciting matchup. We’ll see how much they guard each other. I have no idea at this point. They’re two young guys who have come in and impacted this league in big ways. There’s no question they’re not only two outstanding freshmen in this league, but in the country."

Now, about that wall. Cockburn has all but obliterated it. He's averaging 12.4 points on 55.6 percent shooting and 9.8 rebounds in the last five games. His 12 double-doubles this season are the most in program history for a freshman and the most for any Illinois player since Mike Davis had 15 in 2010. Cockburn is third in the nation in rebounds per game for a freshman with 9.1. In total, he's averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.

His 14 rebounds in Thursday's win over Northwestern were his most since he had 15 at Purdue on Jan. 21.