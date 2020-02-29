Kofi Cockburn knocked down the 'freshman wall' for Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — During a stretch from late January to early February, Kofi Cockburn hit a "the freshman wall." It was so sturdy that even the 7-foot, 290-pounder had to critically figure out how to break down.
Cockburn, a freshman on the Illinois men's basketball team (19-9, 11-6), knew it was coming. He wasn't foolish enough to think he would walk into the Big Ten Conference and dominate start to finish without a hiccup.
The wall started being constructed in Ann Arbor, Mich. against the Wolverines. Cockburn was 2-of-9 shooting for five points and three rebounds in 29 minutes, 37 seconds against Jon Teske and Michigan and couldn't quite corral some passes from teammates. He bounced back in Illinois' next game against Minnesota with a 13-point, 10-rebound game.
But in Iowa City, Iowa against the Hawkeyes, Cockburn never got into a rhythm. He had three turnovers and score six points with six rebounds. In the next game against Maryland, Cockburn was 1-of-5 shooting for nine points and four rebounds.
“It wasn’t frustrating at all," Cockburn said. "I expected it. I knew it was going to come. It was a matter of when, and when it came I just handled it."
That stretch included games against Teske, Minnesota's Daniel Oturu, Iowa's Luka Garza and Jaylen Smith of Maryland — some of the top post players in the conference. That competition, Illinois coach Brad Underwood said, played a part in the struggles.
"There’s an 18-year-old kid, a freshman, I think they all have it at some point," Underwood said. "It can be for a couple games, whatever it is. I think you get tired of practice and it’s finding a way to be energized and get focused and he’s done that very, very well."
Since then, Cockburn has scored in double figures in five straight games and has three double-doubles in that stretch. He's a front runner for the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award and has won the conferences' Freshman of the Week seven times. His chief competitor for the annual award is Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 13.8 points and eight rebounds. The first matchup between the two will be at 1 p.m. Sunday when the Hoosiers (18-10, 8-9) travel to Champaign.
“I always like the chance to see a really good player," Cockburn said. "It’s not really about me at the end of the day, it’s about coming out there and doing what we do and making sure we secure the win and making that we improve our record."
Perhaps it won't be the head-to-head matchup that Cockburn experienced during that four-game stretch, but the game within the game could dictate they guard each other.
“Neither one of them are probably freshmen anymore in terms of experience," Underwood said. "This late in the year they’ve all played 27, 28, 29 games or whatever the number is. ... It’s an exciting matchup. We’ll see how much they guard each other. I have no idea at this point. They’re two young guys who have come in and impacted this league in big ways. There’s no question they’re not only two outstanding freshmen in this league, but in the country."
Now, about that wall. Cockburn has all but obliterated it. He's averaging 12.4 points on 55.6 percent shooting and 9.8 rebounds in the last five games. His 12 double-doubles this season are the most in program history for a freshman and the most for any Illinois player since Mike Davis had 15 in 2010. Cockburn is third in the nation in rebounds per game for a freshman with 9.1. In total, he's averaging 13.6 points and 9.1 rebounds.
His 14 rebounds in Thursday's win over Northwestern were his most since he had 15 at Purdue on Jan. 21.
Now Cockburn is playing at his own pace after saying he got "sped up" at times in previous games. He's picking his spots and hammering home dunks in a game, which he said is a sign of confidence. Those four games, and really the rest of the conference season, were a learning experience. Cockburn studied his opponents from Purdue's Matt Haarms to Teske to Smith. He took a little bit from each of them; whether it was a post move or a screen.
He added those things up, worked on his hook shot and simply listened. He knew the struggles would eventually come, but he has teammates who could help navigate him through it. Those adjustments have come at the perfect time as the Illini vie for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and are on the cusp of making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.
“I told him from the beginning of the season that there were going to be points during the season where he wasn’t going to play his best and he just needs to stay with it," guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "I always told him when he was getting double-doubles at the beginning of the season, I always warned him: Don’t get too high and don’t get too low. Stay consistent, stay with your technique and mentoring him through that.
“I know as a freshman, I know what I went through and how I got over that hump and I wanted to help him from the start."
