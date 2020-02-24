Kofi Cockburn powers his way to double-double in Illinois basketball's win over Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN — It's not as if Kofi Cockburn can sneak up on people, anyone, really. He's 7-feet tall, weights 290 pounds and has been one of, if not the, best freshman in the Big Ten this season.

Nebraska was acutely aware of Cockburn, and coach Fred Hoiberg sent the troops. One defender turned to two, two suddenly became three. Sure, the Huskers slowed him for a few moments, but he's too strong and impossible to simulate in a practice, particularly without a single player on the roster taller than 6-foot-9.

Cockburn got his big paws on rebounds, swatted Nebraska attempts, hit layups and cashed in at the free-throw line to lead Illinois past Nebraska 71-59 at the State Farm Center Monday night. He finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and a block into the first row. It was the most points he scored since he scored 22 on Jan. 21 at Purdue and his 11th double-double of the season.

Illinois (18-9, 10-6) remains in a five-way tie for second place with four games remaining. It's the second win in a row for the Illini.

Cockburn is equal parts force in the paint as he is a presence. Late in the second half, Nebraska freshman Yvan Ouedraogo shot an air ball on a three-foot attempt at the sheer sight of Cockburn waiting to contest the shot.