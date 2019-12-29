Kofi Cockburn powers Illinois past North Carolina A&T

North Carolina A&T turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 28 Illinois points. The Illini turned the ball over only nine times.

Cockburn credited forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili for his scoring burst.

"Giorgi is the least selfish player I have ever played with," said Cockburn, a native of Jamaica and one of Bezhanishvili's best friends off the court. "He looked at me a lot today."

Bezhanishvili had five assists, all of them to Cockburn for dunks or easy layups. The Illini had 22 assists for the game, a season high.

Bezhanishvili seemed content to play second fiddle to Cockburn. The 6-9 forward from the country of Georgia scored no points for the second consecutive game.

"I'm not worried about Giorgi," Underwood said. "He'll get his points and have some big games for us when Big Ten play begins."

Aggies coach Jay Joyner was indefinitely suspended last week and assistant coach Will Jones helmed the team on Sunday. North Carolina A&T has declined to say why Joyner was suspended, calling it a "personnel matter."

Jones declined to talk to reporters following the game.

BIG PICTURE