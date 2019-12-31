Late-game dive by Brandon Peters shows fight in Illinois football's quarterback

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Even had Brandon Peters' dive been correctly marked on Illinois' second-to-last possession in the fourth quarter in the Redbox Bowl, it would have taken a miracle to matter.
On fourth-and-17 with less than two minutes to go in a 15-point game against California on Monday, Peters didn't see an open receiver, so the 6-foot-5 quarterback took off down the right sideline in search of a first down, trying anything to keep the first bowl game since 2014 alive.
As he approached first down, Peters left his feet and extended his body fully in an attempt to get the nose of the football far enough out to pick up a first down. He was ruled short, and an official review confirmed it. Turnover on downs. Eventually, Illinois lost 35-20 to Cal.
“It was fourth-and-17," Peters said. "I was just trying to give our team a chance to keep the ball moving. I just gave it everything I had to get a first down."
But the play mattered to his teammates. The graduate transfer quarterback in his first year with the Illini (6-7) had one more fight left in him to cap off an otherwise strong game. He threw for 273 yards and ran for 68 more, accounting for 341 of Illinois' 450 total yards.
“It means everything,' Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "You start, of course, with that position. Everyone wants to start with the quarterback first. We felt like we had to go out and get a little bit more experience. Brandon said that he didn’t know it would turn out as well as it did; all I knew is we liked everything about him and we liked his history. To be able to accomplish that much in his first year is saying an awful lot."
That play, Smith said, gives Illinois a catapult into the offseason. Peters was shaken up on the sideline, but walked across the field to his own sideline under his own power, and having done everything he could to keep the drive alive.
“That’s setting the tone," right guard Richie Petitbon said. "He put his body on the line. It shows the offensive line, it shows the guys who are out there blocking for him that, ‘This guy is willing to put it all out there.’ It was a tough situation. We were down, it was the end of the game, he could have easily went out of bounds and said it is what it is. He laid out, took a heck of a shot and got back up. That’s the type of guy that he is. I’m really excited for this team and him next year."
Running back Reggie Corbin thought Peters got a first down, but it showed everyone else what Corbin had seen all season. Sometimes, Corbin said, it's tough to get the appropriate read on a quiet player. Peters has a fiery side; it came out after throwing the game-winning touchdown against Michigan State and Corbin has heard it at various other points in the season.
The dive embodied everything Corbin has seen since Peters arrived in the summer.
“He’s a fighter, man," Corbin said. "Most quiet guys, you kind of question how they are inside or if they really have it. That really showed he’s a beast. I’m excited for him. He’s going to go crazy next year."
In June, Peters announced he was transferring to Illinois from Michigan as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining. He won the starting job out of training camp and missed two games with concussions this year. He completed 55.3 percent of his passes for 1,884 yards with 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go with 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Smith and his coaching staff wanted a player with college experience, and they found that in Peters.
“I’m blessed to have an opportunity to come here and play," Peters said. "I never expected it to go this well, honestly. Coming in a month before the season started, a month or two, and everything played out amazing. The guys on the team really helped a lot through this process. I feel like I have a solid home now."
Yes, Smith said, Peters found a home.
“We’re going to go into next season with that play that Brandon tried to make on fourth down," Smith said. "He said that he thinks he found a home; he’s found a home here, for sure. I can’t wait for him to be in a leadership role the entire season."
Peters had an abbreviated offseason in what was, effectively, his first full season as a starter. He had four starts in 2017 while at Michigan and played in five games in 2018. Illinois gave him his longest extended opportunity, and he took advantage.
“He just got here in the summer and just learned the playbook," Illinois running back Dre Brown said. "I’m excited for his second-year step. Hopefully it’s similar to (LSU Heisman-winning quarterback) Joe Burrow. He’s kind of in a similar situation, grad transfer with two years. Year two will definitely be better than year one. Just the chemistry. The chemistry between quarterback and coordinator is huge. It will be kind of his team next year."
