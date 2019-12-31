Late-game dive by Brandon Peters shows fight in Illinois football's quarterback

“It means everything,' Illinois head coach Lovie Smith said. "You start, of course, with that position. Everyone wants to start with the quarterback first. We felt like we had to go out and get a little bit more experience. Brandon said that he didn’t know it would turn out as well as it did; all I knew is we liked everything about him and we liked his history. To be able to accomplish that much in his first year is saying an awful lot."

That play, Smith said, gives Illinois a catapult into the offseason. Peters was shaken up on the sideline, but walked across the field to his own sideline under his own power, and having done everything he could to keep the drive alive.

“That’s setting the tone," right guard Richie Petitbon said. "He put his body on the line. It shows the offensive line, it shows the guys who are out there blocking for him that, ‘This guy is willing to put it all out there.’ It was a tough situation. We were down, it was the end of the game, he could have easily went out of bounds and said it is what it is. He laid out, took a heck of a shot and got back up. That’s the type of guy that he is. I’m really excited for this team and him next year."