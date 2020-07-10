Late rally by House of 'Paign not enough in quarterfinal loss of The Basketball Tournament

Instead of folding, House of 'Paign got within five points before Red Scare shut the door.

"Tulip did a great job of reminding us that it's the Elam Ending and anything is possible," Hill said. "We wanted to make sure that we ended it the right way and we ended like champions. We fought 'till the end, until the very, very end."

This was the first year for House of 'Paign, or any other Illinois alumni team in The Basketball Tournament. LaTulip has been planning for years should the opportunity present itself, and plans to return next season. The team gave Illinois fans a bit of a summer dream to watch after the NCAA basketball season — and the Illinois' NCAA Tournament hopes — abruptly ended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There was way too much fun had this week to not want to run it back next year," LaTulip said. "Obviously a lot goes into it. I thought we laid the foundation this year with a lot of really good guys."

Said Hill: "I would do this all over again with the same group of guys. This was so much fun just competing. We didn't win, but I'm really happy with the way we all went out."

Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25

