Lessons of last season paved the way for Illinois basketball's No. 4 seed in Big Ten Tournament

Underwood said there is "no chance" this season happens without last season's struggles.

"You have to learn to understand how hard it is to win," Underwood said. "You have to learn. You just don’t reach in your pocket and say, ‘Hey, we’re winning tonight.’ It just doesn’t happen like that. We’ve got to be able to grow into those things. The schedule last year, almost beating Gonzaga, then turning around having Iowa State and Xavier in Maui, then you get into league and continue to grow and get better and work."

Illinois got a few wins last season in the middle of January against Minnesota and Maryland, and rattled off a four-game win streak against Nebraska, Michigan State, Rutgers and Ohio State through the middle of February. Seeing those wins, Underwood said, was important in the process.

The players felt the losses. After the Big Ten Tournament loss, Ayo Dosunmu called the season a failure, but now sees the importance of the groundwork that they built.

