Longstanding relationship with Andrew Hayes-Stoker important in Khmari Thompson's decision to transfer to Illinois

Thompson watched Hayes-Stoker help develop Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Mike Evans, and that kind of development was appealing to Thompson, who is still fairly new to football. He didn't play football as a sophomore or junior in high school, instead focusing on track. Thompson transferred to Central Gwinnett as a senior and broke out with 82 receptions for 1,131 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He signed with Missouri and played in three games in 2018 without a catch, but preserved his redshirt. An injury cost him last season, but it wasn't a lost year. Finally, he got to step back and learn. For two years he was caught up in using his athleticism and learning football on the fly. The nuances of the game aren't always available to learn on a Friday night or Saturday afternoon. Life in football moves fast.

Without the games, Thompson found the importance of the little things.

“It was a humbling experience for me and it actually helped me a lot because I didn’t get any time to slow down and really learn the game of football," Thompson said. "Instead of me relying on pure athleticism and going out and trying to do my best at that, I learned concepts, coverages, how to read coverages; little things like how to get on the same level as quarterbacks and how they think. It really helped me become an overall better football player."