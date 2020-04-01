Longtime Illinois basketball staffer Jamall Walker hired at Grand Canyon

CHAMPAIGN — After eight seasons with the Illinois men's basketball program, Jamall Walker is taking a job as an assistant coach at Grand Canyon under new head coach Bryce Drew.
Walker has been with the Illini since April, 2012 and was an assistant coach before becoming an assistant to the head coach and defensive coordinator for Underwood this past season. He was the interim head coach during the 2017 NIT Tournament after Illinois fired John Groce. He was retained when Brad Underwood was hired as the head coach.
"I am so excited to be joining Bryce Drew's staff and the GCU community," Walker said in a statement. "Coach Drew is committed to not only developing great basketball players but also helping them to strengthen in their faith and grow into young leaders. These are core values that I strongly believe in. I look forward to building a program with him and the rest of the staff."
Prior to his stint in Champaign, Walker was an assistant coach at Ball State for two seasons and Ohio for three seasons under Groce. He also has an Arizona connection after spending a year as the director of basketball operations for Sean Miller at Arizona.
You have free articles remaining.
Walker was a four-year guard at St. Louis, leading the Billikens to an NCAA tournament appearance in 1998. He racked up 350 career assists, a top-10 mark in St. Louis history.
"Jamall brings many years of Big Ten experience with him to GCU," Drew said in a statement. "Through his years as a player and coach, he has developed a great feel for the defensive end of the court. Recruiting has always been one of his strengths as he has signed many high-level players in the last few years."
Assistant coach Stephen Gentry replaced Walker as an assistant coach this past season for the Illini.
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!