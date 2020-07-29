Lou Henson, who led Illinois to the 1989 Final Four, dies at 88

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHAMPAIGN — Lou Henson, the winningest coach in Illinois basketball history, died Saturday, according to a a release from the University of Illinois and first reported by the Champaign News-Gazette.

Henson coached 41 years at three programs, retiring from New Mexico State in 2005.

At Illinois, he was known for sporting a bright orange suit jacket and bringing the Illini to national prominence during a 21-year tenure.

The Hall of Fame coach retired as the all-time leader in victories at both the University of Illinois with 423 wins and New Mexico State with 289 wins. A private graveside service was held with family members earlier Wednesday in Champaign.

Henson guided Illinois to the NCAA Tournament 12 times and amassed a 423-224 record from 1975-96. The peak came in 1989, when the Flyin’ Illini advanced to the Final Four in a 31-win season.