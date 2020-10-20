Lovie Smith: Illini need to 'put on big boy pads' vs. Badgers

The Illini upset Wisconsin last season in Champaign 24-23 on a 39-yard field goal by James McCourt as time expired. The Illini were 30.5-point underdogs.

"We were able to beat them last year and I think we're a better team this year," Smith said Monday, "but so are they."

A factor in playing at Wisconsin has been taken out of play with the ruling that Big 10 games will be played in basically empty stadiums. Smith said he's not sad about that as the team readies to play in Madison.

"Not having to play in front of 80,000 Badger fans means we definitely won't have to worry about crowd noise," Smith said, "but if you rely on someone else to get you going, you won't,

"You can do a lot of talking, but the only way to confirm it is to play against good people."

Wisconsin features plenty of those.

"We have played them enough to know that neither team is likely to do something the other doesn't except," he said. "We have a system we believe in. Wisconsin has a power running game and you have to put on your big boy pads and be ready for that."

Last season, takeaways were a strength for Illinois, continuing a tradition of Smith emphasizing them.