Memory of Adam Miller's individual workout has stuck with Illinois coach Brad Underwood for 2 years

Underwood saw Miller a few more times that season while the coaching staff was recruiting former Morgan Park guard Ayo Dosunmu, who went on to star in Champaign for two seasons. In the Class 3A state championship game that season — a win over Springfield Southeast — Dosunmu scored a game-high 28 points and Miller added 11 points, three rebounds and a steal. But the mark he left on Underwood remained through the recruiting process and still is in the Illinois coach's mind.

“I thought he was as dominant as any player on the court as a sophomore and he did it on the defensive end," Underwood said. "That impression has never left. Adam has turned into one of the outstanding two-way players in (high school) basketball.