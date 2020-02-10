Michigan State brings league's top-ranked defense to game against No. 22 Illinois basketball

“You look at any elite team and you’re going to find a coach who is very demanding of his players and they guard," Underwood said. "You can talk offense all you want, but you’re going to find a coach that his teams always guard. There’s a reason that Michigan was as good as they were last year. They were the best defensive team in our league.

“Defense travels. Defense wins. The culture Tom has and the toughness of which they do things, I love. There’s a reason Bob Huggins has 800 wins or whatever he’s got, an ungodly amount, they guard. Bill Self has 700 now. They guard and there’s a toughness of which they do things. Tom’s done it at an elite level for a long time."

Though these Spartans have lost three straight games and fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after beginning the season as the No. 1-ranked team, they're still a bear to deal with on defense. Underwood said it's because it's a veteran group, headlined by star point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman. Though there isn't a monster big man like, say, Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State still averages 5.4 blocks per game and won't make scoring easy on an Illinois team that has lost two straight games and has been befuddled by zone defenses — which Izzo rarely deploys.