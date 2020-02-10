You are the owner of this article.
Michigan State brings league's top-ranked defense to game against No. 22 Illinois basketball
Michigan State brings league's top-ranked defense to game against No. 22 Illinois basketball

Illinois Michigan St Basketball

Michigan State's Xavier Tillman (23), Gabe Brown (44) and Aaron Henry, top, and Illinois' Alan Griffin (0) and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, center, reach for a rebound during the first game between Illinois and Michigan State on Jan. 2. 

 Al Goldis, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood rolled off a list of some of college basketball's most successful active coaches.

West Virginia's Bob Huggins, a mentor of Underwood's, totes around 860 career wins. Kansas head coach Bill Self just picked up win No. 700. On Tuesday, Michigan State head coach will bring more than 600 career wins to Champaign at 8 p.m. Tuesday against No. 22-ranked Illinois.

Each of those coaches have a commitment to defense. Their teams roll up their sleeves, assume a stance and guard for 40 minutes every single game. That kind of game is everything that Underwood, Illinois' head basketball coach, wants to be about, and it's the mentality he's instilling into his own team.

The Spartans (16-8, 8-5) have the top-ranked defensive efficiency in Big Ten play (43.0), according to KenPom, and Illinois is ranked No. 4. Self's Kansas team has the top defensive efficiency in Big 12 play and West Virginia is third. There's a trend for successful teams, and it starts on defense. Since 2007, Michigan State has been in the top five in that category in Big Ten play every year, according to KenPom, except 2015, when the Spartans were sixth. It's a culture that Izzo has set in East Lansing and was key in the Spartans' win against Illinois on Jan. 2. 

“You look at any elite team and you’re going to find a coach who is very demanding of his players and they guard," Underwood said. "You can talk offense all you want, but you’re going to find a coach that his teams always guard. There’s a reason that Michigan was as good as they were last year. They were the best defensive team in our league.

“Defense travels. Defense wins. The culture Tom has and the toughness of which they do things, I love. There’s a reason Bob Huggins has 800 wins or whatever he’s got, an ungodly amount, they guard. Bill Self has 700 now. They guard and there’s a toughness of which they do things. Tom’s done it at an elite level for a long time."

Though these Spartans have lost three straight games and fell out of the Top 25 on Monday after beginning the season as the No. 1-ranked team, they're still a bear to deal with on defense. Underwood said it's because it's a veteran group, headlined by star point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman. Though there isn't a monster big man like, say, Illini freshman Kofi Cockburn, Michigan State still averages 5.4 blocks per game and won't make scoring easy on an Illinois team that has lost two straight games and has been befuddled by zone defenses — which Izzo rarely deploys.

Michigan State mixes up ball screen defenses, keeps players in front of them and rarely slips up in their man-to-man approach.

“Nothing is easy," Underwood said. "When we’re guarding, that’s the same thing we do. They make everything with a contested hand and everything in front of you and everything challenged at the rim with either a blocked shot or wall up. That’s what good defensive teams do is they don’t make a ton of mistakes."

Said sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu: "They have a certain kind of culture that their coaches demand. They play great team defense and they’re a veteran team and a veteran program."

Illinois' task is to break the defense and take advantage of every scoring opportunity to keep pace in the Big Ten race. Underwood didn't like the pace the Illini played with in Friday's loss to Maryland and noted the team also passed up a few too many open 3-point attempts.

In practice, junior guard Trent Frazier said, Illinois has been working on transition. Both teams like to get out and run if possible. In the half court, ball movement will be paramount.

“Gotta move ‘em," Dosunmu said. "Gotta move ‘em. Gotta get ‘em moving from side to side. Gotta make Cassius guard. Gotta make their bigs guard. Just move ‘em. That’s all we can do. Also not give them easy baskets in transition. They like to get easy points in transition."

Every conference win is precious in the Big Ten — first place and eighth place is separated by just three games. Michigan State is 1-4 on the road in Big Ten games this season, but Illinois knows the Spartans will be hungry. So is Illinois, though, as it continues through a brutal five-game stretch that wraps up with a game at Rutgers and at Penn State in the next eight days.

“Both teams are fighting for second and third place in the Ten," Frazier said. "It’s going to be a dog fight (Tuesday) with Michigan State. They’re a really good basketball team. We’ve got to come out, be locked in mentally and be ready for war."

No. 22 Illinois vs. Michigan State

WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m. 

WHERE: State Farm Center

TV: ESPN (Rece Davis, Dan Dakich, Molly McGrath)

RADIO: Illini Sports Network

RECORDS: Illinois 16-7, 8-4; Michigan State 16-8, 8-5

OF NOTE: The Illini are looking for their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Three of Illinois' four Quad 1 victories have come on the road: at Purdue (26), at Michigan (32) and at Wisconsin (33), with the home win vs. Purdue (26). ... Illinois is ranked for the fifth straight week in the Associated Press poll, checking in at No. 22. This is Illinois' longest streak since appearing in eight straight AP polls from Nov. 26, 2012-Jan. 14, 2013.

Probable starters

Probable starters

Illinois

Player Ht. Yr. PPG 

G — Trent Frazier 6-2, Jr. 9.8

G — Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 So. 15.8

G — Da'Monte Williams 6-3 Jr. 2.3

F — Giorgi Bezhanishvili 6-9 So. 8.0

C — Kofi Cockburn 7-0 Fr. 13.8

Michigan State

G — Cassius Winston 6-1 Sr. 18.6

G — Malik Hall 6-7 Fr. 4.8

F — Gabe Brown 6-7 So. 7.8

F — Aaron Henry 6-6 So. 9.3

F — Xavier Tillman 6-8 Jr. 13.4

