Monahan: Which Illinois football team will show up for bowl game?

CHAMPAIGN – I waited until the regular season finale – actually it was the only game I could have attended – to keep my yearly tradition of watching one Illinois football game from the press box.
It has seemed as though Illinois had turned the corner after barley beating UConn on Sept. 7 and losing to Eastern Michigan on Sept. 14 with the huge homecoming win over Wisconsin and the biggest comeback in program history against Michigan State at East Lansing, winning 37-34 after trailing 31-10 entering the fourth quarter. UConn finished 2-10, while Eastern Michigan is 6-6 and plays Pittsburgh in the Quick Lone Bowl on Thursday.
Even though they lost to No. 17 Iowa to snap a four-game Big Ten wining streak, it still seemed like they had all of the momentum heading into Senior Day against Northwestern, a team whose only wins were against 4-8 UNLV and 1-11 Massachusetts.
All of the momentum came crashing down, just like the rain did during the start of the game when Illinois made the Wildcats fourth string quarterback, Andrew Marty, look like has been the starting quarterback for years in a 29-10 loss.
"They came in and really played well in all phases," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said afterward. "It always starts up front. They dominated up front. Whenever you can run the ball like that (378 yards to 14), chew up the clock, and it wasn't like we were doing a lot with the ball. Not a lot of good things happened for us today. There is a lot of disappointment. When you have a game like this, you don't want to finish the season with this bad taste in your mouth. That is the good thing about where we are. We get another chance to make this right."
So, that brings me to this question: Which Illinois team will show up Dec. 30 in the Redbox Bowl against California?
"When you play well you feel good and move on," Smith said. "When you play bad, like we did today, you feel bad for a period of time and then we are going to move on. None of us did our job. Of course it always starts with me. I thought we had our football team more ready to play better football than that. I have not seen that a lot. We are going to get rid of it and bounce back for the bowl game. We are pumped up and excited to be going to a bowl game."
A 7-6 record will be a lot better than 6-7. Getting to a bowl game has definitely helped recruiting, but if the Illini lay an egg like they did against Northwestern, how much will that hurt?
No matter what happens, the season will be remembered for he Wisconsin and Michigan State victories. A win in the bowl game would be another memorable contest in what could be the year Smith finally broke through.
You have free articles remaining.
On the way to the Northwestern game, I heard on the pregame radio show Illinois had never won a game on Nov. 30. I was sure that that would end then.
The Ilini are 4-3 in California bowl games, including the last bowl game victory, a Dec. 31, 2011 win in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, a 20-14 triumph over UCLA. The llini are 1-1 in bowl games on Dec. 30, winning the McroPC.com bowl in 1999 against Virginia and losing the 1992 Holiday Bowl to Hawaii.
This is the 19th bowl game for the Illini, who are 8-10 in bowls since 1947 and are playing in their first since a 35-18 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2014.
"We have to do a better job of tackling," Smith said after the Northwestern game. "It is as simple as that. Some of the plays went for a lot more than they should have. Nobody did their job today. It wasn't a good day. We are pumped up and excited to be going to a bowl game."
Northwestern extended its winning streak to five games over Illinois, the longest in the program's history and gave coach Pat Fitzgerald his 10th win against Illinois, the most for him against any Big Ten opponent.
"In a way we get a chance to start a fresh season," Smith said. "We have a one-game season. That is not going to take away anything that we have done right now. We are a bowl team and that is progress with our program. We still want to finish it off the right way."
A win would mark the first winning season since 2011, when the Illini went 7-6 in what would be Ron Zook's final season as head coach. A loss and the 6-7 record would still be the best since the 2014 team also went 6-7 in the last year of Tim Beckman's tenure.
Meet the Illinois football Class of 2020 through the early signing period
Reggie Love, running back
Illini Signing Day 2020 » RB Reggie Love
Blaise Sparks, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OT Blaise Sparks
James Frenchie, wide receiver
Illini Signing Day 2020 » WR James Frenchie
Lavar Gardner, linebacker
Phifer Griffin, offensive line
Kevin Tyler, offensive line
Illini Signing Day 2020 » OL Kevin Tyler
Anthony Shipton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Anthony Shipton
Cooper Davis, defensive end
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DE Cooper Davis
Tre'von Riggins, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Tre'Von Riggins
Gregory "Deuce" Spann, quarterback
Illini Signing Day 2020 » QB Deuce Spann
Jer'Zhan Newton, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DL Jer'Zhan Newton
Quinton McCoy, defensive tackle
Illini Signing Day 2020 » DT Quinton McCoy
Contact Mike Monahan at (217)-238-6854. Follow him on Twitter: @monahanmikejgtc