Monahan: Which Illinois football team will show up for bowl game?

The Ilini are 4-3 in California bowl games, including the last bowl game victory, a Dec. 31, 2011 win in the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl, a 20-14 triumph over UCLA. The llini are 1-1 in bowl games on Dec. 30, winning the McroPC.com bowl in 1999 against Virginia and losing the 1992 Holiday Bowl to Hawaii.

This is the 19th bowl game for the Illini, who are 8-10 in bowls since 1947 and are playing in their first since a 35-18 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2014.

"We have to do a better job of tackling," Smith said after the Northwestern game. "It is as simple as that. Some of the plays went for a lot more than they should have. Nobody did their job today. It wasn't a good day. We are pumped up and excited to be going to a bowl game."

Northwestern extended its winning streak to five games over Illinois, the longest in the program's history and gave coach Pat Fitzgerald his 10th win against Illinois, the most for him against any Big Ten opponent.

"In a way we get a chance to start a fresh season," Smith said. "We have a one-game season. That is not going to take away anything that we have done right now. We are a bowl team and that is progress with our program. We still want to finish it off the right way."