13 months after a tough loss at Northwestern, Illinois basketball has a completely different feel

CHAMPAIGN — Thirteen months ago, Brad Underwood walked out of the Illinois locker room, down the hall and into the media room inside Welsh-Ryan Arena for his post-game press conference.

The Illini had just lost to Northwestern in a game that they had all but won. There were shot-clock violations, bungled plays and a missed offensive rebound that led to an A.J. Turner 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the lead, and ultimately, the win.

It was Jan. 6, 2019, and Illinois had already taken some tough-to-swallow losses: Against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, at Notre Dame, against Ohio State. It was a picture of a young team trying to find its way, with more brush strokes to be put on the canvas on the way to a 12-21 season for the most single-season losses in program history.

The Northwestern loss, though, was particularly tough to take. Underwood said the locker room was hurting and there were plenty of tears following the loss.