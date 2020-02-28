13 months after a tough loss at Northwestern, Illinois basketball has a completely different feel

CHAMPAIGN — Thirteen months ago, Brad Underwood walked out of the Illinois locker room, down the hall and into the media room inside Welsh-Ryan Arena for his post-game press conference.
The Illini had just lost to Northwestern in a game that they had all but won. There were shot-clock violations, bungled plays and a missed offensive rebound that led to an A.J. Turner 3-pointer to give the Wildcats the lead, and ultimately, the win.
It was Jan. 6, 2019, and Illinois had already taken some tough-to-swallow losses: Against Gonzaga at the Maui Invitational, at Notre Dame, against Ohio State. It was a picture of a young team trying to find its way, with more brush strokes to be put on the canvas on the way to a 12-21 season for the most single-season losses in program history.
The Northwestern loss, though, was particularly tough to take. Underwood said the locker room was hurting and there were plenty of tears following the loss.
“We all want to win," now-sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu said at the time. "That’s the goal: To win. When you’re right there, when you come up short, it hurts, it stings. Me being competitive, the team being as competitive as they are, it hurts. It’s like a big hole right through your chest."
Thursday was a different picture entirely. Illinois went to Welsh-Ryan in front of a largely pro-Illini crowd and beat Northwestern to clinch its first winning conference record since 2010. After a four-game losing streak, Thursday's win was the third in a row for Illinois, which is in contention for a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. With three games remaining in the regular season — against Indiana, at Ohio State and against Iowa — the Illini are in a four-way tie for second place in the conference, and the top four teams don't play until the quarterfinals of the tournament, which is in Indianapolis.
With that comes the reality that Illinois (19-9, 11-6) is likely to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. It wasn't smooth sailing to get here, but Underwood and Co. certainly don't feel like they've peaked.
“It’s growth," Underwood said Thursday. "It’s a process. There’s no substitute for building. You don’t just turn around in a day and you have your house built. You have to start with the foundation; you’ve got to dig the hole. That’s not fun, but I take a tremendous amount of pride in thinking we had some hiccups, we had some speed bumps, but that locker room is incredible."
The path of improvement has been layered. Dosunmu has established himself as the team's alpha and looks the part of a player who has a year of a college weight program under his belt. Freshman Kofi Cockburn, who verbally committed after last season's loss at Northwestern, gives Illinois a legit post presence. Players like Alan Griffin, Da'Monte Williams and Andres Feliz fill their role perfectly. Trent Frazier has taken a leap as one of the top defenders in the conference.
On top of all that, and the natural progression of growth, Underwood and his coaching staff abandoned their ball denial defense for a more traditional style.
“It’s not easy; I would agree with coach on that," Dosunmu said. "It takes grit, it takes commitment, it takes belief. It takes a lot of hard work and dedication. I’m proud of our guys to get to where we are now, but we have a lot more to go, that’s the crazy part about it. Staying committed and staying locked in, it’s been great."
Underwood has likened the program's rebuild to climbing a mountain. Each step is painstaking and arduous. Illinois certainly isn't at the top of the mountain, but when the team got on the bus to leave Welsh-Ryan on Thursday and made the trek down Interstate 57 back to Champaign, they were further along in their climb than on Jan. 6, 2019.
"The character in that locker room speaks volumes to the type of people they are — not just basketball players," Underwood said. "You can grow when you’ve got great people. They have to be really good basketball players, but now there’s maturity, there’s experience, there’s confidence. We’re still really young, and yet there’s a tremendous amount of experience present and that’s something I’m really proud of. Building is not easy. Illinois basketball, we’re getting it. It’s not where it needs to be yet, but we’re climbing the mountain."
