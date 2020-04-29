NCAA board supports name, image and likeness compensation, Illinois AD Josh Whitman 'encouraged'

Smith said there will be “guardrails” in place to ensure athletes are being compensated at an appropriate rate for their services and there will be consequences for athletes who do not meet disclosure requirements.

Payments to athletes will not be permitted to be used as recruiting inducements to high school athletes.

The NCAA fought against allowing athletes to be compensated for name, image and likeness for years, including in court. College sports leaders have said doing so would destroy the NCAA's amateurism model.

The need for change now was sped up by pressure from state lawmakers. California was first to pass a bill into law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, social media advertising and other activities tied to name, image and likeness.

Dozens of states have followed California’s lead, some more aggressively than others. California’s law does not go into effect until 2023 while a Florida bill awaiting the governor’s signature would go into effect July 2021.