No. 21 Illinois basketball beats Purdue 79-62 for first win at Mackey Arena since Dec. 30, 2008

“That’s a good nugget right there," Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. "I have so much respect for Purdue and (Purdue coach Matt Painter) and what he’s built here, yet I’m really proud of our guys. There’s a toughness that you have to beat one of Matt’s teams and Paint does such an unbelievable job."

With five seconds left in the game, Frazier neared Underwood on the sidelines, just a tick inside the half-court line and met him with a resounding low-five before making his way down the bench with high fives and a hug of assistant coach Chin Coleman. It's the first time Illinois has won five consecutive Big Ten games since Feb 7-21, 2013.

"It was amazing, man," Frazier said of that moment, "just to look at that scoreboard and watch the time run out and just know we've got a victory. All week they've been saying Purdue this, Purdue that, they're the toughest team, the toughest arena to play in. We're tough, too. We go at it every day for three hours and we play the toughest team. We're in the Big Ten for a reason. We had something to prove. We had a little chip on our shoulders. We wanted to come in tonight and show who the toughest team was tonight, just make a statement to the whole country. That's just what we're about. We've got to continue to do that."