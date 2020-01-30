No. 19 Illinois basketball holds off Minneosta for 7th straight win

“Just flying around and playing hard on defense, just doing what coach asks me to do and go out there and get it done."

One more missed Minnesota 3-pointer fell into the hands of Williams for his seventh rebound of the game to unofficially close out the win. Williams finished with zero points, missing his only three shots of the game, but had seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. All season Illinois has put an emphasis on kills, or three straight defensive possessions without allowing an opposing team to score. Williams had his own personal kill in the final 1:13.

When Underwood walked in the locker room, he grabbed Williams and kissed him on the forehead.

“When you look at our stat sheets a lot of times, you don’t maybe see the most glaring numbers for Da’Monte, and yet I told him in the locker room, I won’t kiss my wife tonight because I’m going to kiss you and I kissed him right on the forehead," Underwood said.

No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) had a lead of 13 points in the second half, but Minnesota answered back with an 10-1 run to get back within four points with 9:58 left. The Illini got the lead back to 10 points before Minnesota answered back with a 13-2 run to get within one point, 52-51, with 1:49 left in the game. Exactly 19 seconds later, Williams checked in and sealed the game on defense.