No. 24 Illinois basketball not basking in first ranking since 2014 ahead of game with Northwestern

“I think that we’re not satisfied by any stretch of the imagination," Underwood said. "We’ve heard enough talk about being ranked for the first time since 2014. It’s the middle of January. I understand the significance of it. To me, it’s mind blowing, it really is, that it’s been that long, but it’s January. You’ve got to continue to keep plugging away, to keep getting better and that’s happening. Our guys want to get better."

Northwestern has lost six of seven games, most recently a 13-point home loss to Iowa. Underwood cautioned against simply casting off the Wildcats because of their record. They lost by five to Michigan State last month, five at DePaul, nine at Minnesota and nearly upended Indiana in Bloomington, Ind.

The Wildcats beat Illinois in their first meeting last season, but the Illini won the last two games.

“It’s one of those big games, it’s almost like a rivalry game," junior guard Trent Frazier said. "We’ve got to come into this game with the mindset that we know we’re the lions now. Everybody wants a piece of us. ...