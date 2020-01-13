No. 24 Illinois basketball ranked for the first time since 2014

CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in more than five years, the Illinois men's basketball team is ranked in the most recent Associated Press Top 25.

The Illini (12-5, 4-2) are ranked No. 24 in the most recently polls that were released Monday afternoon. Illinois hasn't been ranked in the Associated Press poll since December of 2014.

On Saturday, Illinois won its third consecutive game with a 54-51 win over Rutgers, in which sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu scored the team's final eight points to close out the game. The win came after the Illini went to Madison, Wis., on Wednesday and snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Badgers. Again, Dosunmu's play down the stretch was instrumental in getting the win. On Jan. 5, Illinois throttled Purdue at the State Farm Center.