No. 20 Illinois basketball trudging forward after back-to-back losses

CHAMPAIGN — Andres Feliz beeped and vroomed through traffic, desperately trying help Illinois land the big blow against Maryland for an early knockout.
He crashed to the rim, hit layups and pulled Illinois to a 14-point lead in the first half on Friday against the Terps. Then No. 9 Maryland threw a zone defense on the floor and knocked the No. 20-ranked Illini off rhythm on the way to a 75-66 win and sole possession of first place in the Big Ten with a one-game lead.
In the process, it gave Illinois its second consecutive loss. In both games, the Illini were within one point late in the second half. Now, the Illini (16-7, 8-4) will continue to trudge through a gauntlet of a schedule which continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday at home against No. 16-ranked Michigan State and continues to the east coast against Rutgers, which hasn't lost at home this season, and then against No. 22 Penn State.
Feliz has the job of being a senior leader on a team trying to keep in the middle of a muddied Big Ten race.
“Bouncing back, that’s all I know," Feliz said. "I have a lot of confidence in my team. We’ll be back (Saturday) in practice and focus on the next game. We’re going to get the next one. We’re more than capable of that. I know my team and we’ve got to keep fighting and stay together and we’re going to be fine. We’re going to bounce back."
The five-game stretch, which began Sunday against Iowa, comes against four teams ranked in the top 20 in KenPom (Maryland was the highest at No. 9) and against an undefeated team at home and ranked No. 27 in KenPom in Rutgers. Before the stretch, when Illinois was riding a seven-game win streak that propelled the team to the top of the Big Ten standings, head coach Brad Underwood told his team to "not get fat."
He didn't want them to read into their success and take a winning streak for granted. There was still growth to be had, Underwood reminded them. The last two games have shown some of that growth comes with handling a zone defense. Underwood said the team was out-fought in a loss to Iowa, missing rebounding opportunities and 50-50-balls. Friday's loss against Maryland was a mix of missed shots that were dictated by the Terps' defense and 10 missed free throws.
Iowa bamboozled Illinois with a mix of zone and man defense on Sunday and Maryland followed suit with a game-changing zone defense at the end of the first half on Friday that took the game and flipped it on its head. Illinois had no answer, turned it over and missed shots. That allowed the Terps to come flying back for their third straight conference road win and yet another double-digit comeback against the Illini.
“When they went to that zone it slowed us down a little bit and was forcing us to take outside shots and unfortunately they weren’t going in (Friday)," Feliz said. "You’ve just got to come back and get back out there."
As of Saturday morning, Illinois and Michigan State were each a game back of Maryland and Penn State is a game-and-a-half back. Eight teams are within three games of the Terps and 10 teams are within four games of first place.
The league has been a rock fight with home court generally edging a team towards a favorite. Friday's loss was just the first conference loss at the State Farm Center this season, but Underwood said it isn't the end-all-be-all loss.
But by the end of this stretch of games, which wraps up on Feb. 18 at Penn State, the entire conference could well be upside down from where it is after Friday's loss. So what, exactly, is the mindset for an Illinois team as it tries to bounce back from back-to-back losses?
“We’ve got to play better," Underwood said. "I thought in the Iowa game that they out-fought us, then they turn around three nights later and go on the road and get beat (at Purdue). You’ve got to be able to raise your emotional level to a point that you’re able to preform.
“We’ll bounce back. This team was great in February last year. We’re a game out of first and you’re still playing for a championship. This game doesn’t define anything yet with eight games to go."
