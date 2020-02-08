No. 20 Illinois basketball trudging forward after back-to-back losses

Feliz has the job of being a senior leader on a team trying to keep in the middle of a muddied Big Ten race.

“Bouncing back, that’s all I know," Feliz said. "I have a lot of confidence in my team. We’ll be back (Saturday) in practice and focus on the next game. We’re going to get the next one. We’re more than capable of that. I know my team and we’ve got to keep fighting and stay together and we’re going to be fine. We’re going to bounce back."

The five-game stretch, which began Sunday against Iowa, comes against four teams ranked in the top 20 in KenPom (Maryland was the highest at No. 9) and against an undefeated team at home and ranked No. 27 in KenPom in Rutgers. Before the stretch, when Illinois was riding a seven-game win streak that propelled the team to the top of the Big Ten standings, head coach Brad Underwood told his team to "not get fat."

He didn't want them to read into their success and take a winning streak for granted. There was still growth to be had, Underwood reminded them. The last two games have shown some of that growth comes with handling a zone defense. Underwood said the team was out-fought in a loss to Iowa, missing rebounding opportunities and 50-50-balls. Friday's loss against Maryland was a mix of missed shots that were dictated by the Terps' defense and 10 missed free throws.