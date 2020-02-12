No. 22 Illinois basketball uses smaller lineup in second half of loss to Michigan State

Bezhanishvili played two minutes in the second half after struggling in the first half. He finished the game with two points, had thee turnovers and picked up his second foul with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. He took, and missed, his first three shots of the game — all 3-pointers.

“We’ve been messing with it a lot on practice," Underwood said of the lineup switch. "That’s something we’ve been trying to create space, trying to free Kofi up a little bit, to be honest and try to free driving lanes.

“I think you saw tonight what we can do driving the basketball. There’s a ton of ways to get the ball to the front of the rim. It doesn’t always have to be through a post up. You can do it cutting, you can do it driving it. I love the fact that we got to the line 25 times tonight. That was something that we’ve tried to emphasize. It definitely wasn’t Giorgi’s best night and we had to change something because that wasn’t workin’."

