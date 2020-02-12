No. 22 Illinois basketball uses smaller lineup in second half of loss to Michigan State

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has been tinkering with the idea of deploying a smaller lineup around freshman center Kofi Cockburn.
Underwood, Illinois' men's basketball coach, trotted out that group to start the second half in Tuesday's loss to Michigan State. Sophomore forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili went to the bench and sophomore Alan Griffin started the second half alongside Ayo Dosunmu, Trent Frazier, Da'Monte Williams and Cockburn.
Griffin had seven of his nine points in the second half and five of his seven rebounds. Driving lanes opened up for Illinois, and Dosunmu, to attack the basket, which was instrumental in erasing what was once a 20-point deficit before ultimately losing by one.
"Alan was terrific again," Underwood said. "It seems like every night I put Alan out there, no matter how many minutes he plays, he’s going to get seven to 10 rebounds. It was a tough first half for Ayo and a tough night for Trent. Give their defense credit. They’re the best defensive team in our league."
Bezhanishvili played two minutes in the second half after struggling in the first half. He finished the game with two points, had thee turnovers and picked up his second foul with 4 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. He took, and missed, his first three shots of the game — all 3-pointers.
“We’ve been messing with it a lot on practice," Underwood said of the lineup switch. "That’s something we’ve been trying to create space, trying to free Kofi up a little bit, to be honest and try to free driving lanes.
“I think you saw tonight what we can do driving the basketball. There’s a ton of ways to get the ball to the front of the rim. It doesn’t always have to be through a post up. You can do it cutting, you can do it driving it. I love the fact that we got to the line 25 times tonight. That was something that we’ve tried to emphasize. It definitely wasn’t Giorgi’s best night and we had to change something because that wasn’t workin’."
Bezhanishvili, a 6-foot-9 forward, struggled on Tuesday night. His first 3-point attempt wedged between the rim and the backboard and by the time the third one left his hand, an audible groan swirled around the State Farm Center. He scored 13 points against Northwestern on Jan. 18 and 10 the next game at Purdue. Those are the only two double-digit scoring games since he scored 12 points on Dec. 11 against Michigan.
Bezhanishvili is shooting 44.2 percent this season and 30.6 percent on 3-pointers, but is 9 of his last 34 (26.5 percent) from the field in the last five games and has 10 turnovers in those games. He's been a captivating personality since he arrived on campus as a lightly recruited player who played one year at St. Patrick School in New Jersey.
Two of those 10 turnovers came at costly times — a turnover in the face of full-court pressure in a loss against Iowa that allowed the Hawkeyes to regain momentum and a turnover against Maryland that turned into a Terps' 3-pointer with 7:30 left in the game to keep the Illini just far enough away.
He plays off of energy and has the ability to create his own when necessary. Perhaps at times he plays with a bit too much of that emotion, and that appeared to be the case on Tuesday.
“I think that’s something that throughout Giorgi’s time, we try to find that perfect balance," Underwood said. "We’ve seen Giorgi at his very best and right now things are a little tougher for him. You can try too hard. You can put too much pressure on yourself. We need him. We’ve got to get him back in a position to help our ball team down the stretch."
