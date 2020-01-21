No. 21 Illinois beats Purdue 79-62 for first win at Mackey Arena since Dec. 30, 2008.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trent Frazier knew that his team would have to sustain punch after punch from Purdue, would have to pick itself up off the floor and swing back if Illinois wanted to go into Mackey Arena and walk out with the program's first win in West Lafayette, Ind. since 2008.
No. 21 Illinois took the first, losing Giorgi Bezhanishvili for the final 16 minutes of the first half because of foul trouble and Alan Griffin, who was ejected with more than 12 minutes left in the first half for stepping on Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic.
Then Frazier and Illinois swung back with the force of more than a decade of losses; Frazier hit 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Kofi Cockburn controlled the paint and Ayo Dosunmu, as he has for the last three games, slammed the door on Purdue to lead Illinois to a 79-62 win at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night to extend Illinois' (14-5, 6-2) winning streak to five games. It's Purdue's first Big Ten loss at Mackey Arena since Feb. 7, 2018 and just the fifth conference since the beginning of the 2014-15 season.
With five seconds left in the game, Frazier met Illinois head coach Brad Underwood on the sidelines, just a tick inside the half-court line and met him with a resounding low-five before making his way down the bench with high fives and a hug of assistant coach Chin Coleman. It's the first time Illinois has won five consecutive Big Ten games since Feb 7-21, 2013.
You have free articles remaining.
Cockburn, after starting the game 3-of-7 from the field, finished 8-of-14 shooting for a team-high 22 points to go with 14 rebounds and three blocks. Frazier added 21 points and was 5-of-7 on 3-pointers while shrugging down the floor as if daring any Purdue player to cool him off. Dosunmu kept a firm grip on the entire game, particularly in the second half. He found open shooters, drilled mid-range shots and scored 18 points while dishing out 11 assists. Bezhanishvili scored all 10 of his points in the second half.
This story will be updated.
PHOTOS: 31 amazing Illini basketball history photos
Kicking back
Free for all
Center Court
Coming through
Nick Anderson
Wrong, Mr. Referee
Relatives?
Cheerleading
Distraction
Easy does it
Celebrate
Talk of the Big Ten
Big Reach
Whiz Kids Big Ten champs in '42, '43
Fierce Rebound
Efrem Winters
Tony Wysinger
Efrem Winters
In traffic
Hero of the hour
To the wire
Getting physical
Long bombs
Rebound
Illinois v. Iowa
Chief Illiniwek
Ask Kendall
1987
Warming up
Illinettes
Pep band
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25